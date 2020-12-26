NUL Senate backs Mosito

MASERU-THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) Senate has backed Vice-Chancellor Kananelo Mosito’s decision to evict students from the campus following violent protests last week.



In a notice to staff and students this week, the Senate said the students were destroying the university’s property and disrupting other activities during the demonstration.

The Senate decided that teaching and learning “will continue to take place online while Council looks deeper into students’ grievances”.

“This means that teaching and learning is predominantly online, with limited face-to-face sessions for practical and laboratory work, as well as research activities which are arranged by faculties and authorised by the Registrar, to manage the number of students who may be on campus at a given time,” the notice reads.



Ironically, this is the very thing that the students and lecturers were against that led to riots when Professor Mosito refused to bow to their demands last week.

Students and lecturers last month wrote Professor Mosito saying the on-line teaching and learning “is very messy and quite problematic”.

They said there is no policy governing the operation of online teaching and learning.



They said the university App called Thuto “was not designed for teaching and learning but to complement face-to-face teaching and learning mode”.

Yesterday the NUL community told a press conference that the Senate misled itself with its “decision to urge students to return to ineffective online learning”.

Their representative, Monaheng Mahlatsi, said the students boycotted classes lawfully adding that “the Senate is not superior to the Council”.

“This is the fifth week since NUL students downed tools and boycotted classes due to the same reasons,” Mahlatsi said.



“We wrote to the council but even before getting our response we see a circular by a lower body (the Senate),” he said.

“The circular is meant to cause confusion between teachers and students.”

Mahlatsi said the Senate “knows very well that what they want will not happen”.



Another member, Dr Motlalepula Thuube, said they are surprised that the Senate orders them to continue using the same method of teaching they complained about.

“I do not think the Senate has such powers,” Dr Thuube said.

“There is nothing like online teaching at the university because the portal is not interactive with features like video conferencing yet the people who created it are getting their salaries,” he said.

Dr Thuube said they had written to the council but they never received a response.



He said there should be a clear policy governing online learning.

“There was no pilot study at all,” he said.

He said their portal does not meet the Commonwealth teaching and learning standards, adding that universities like the Open University of Nigeria are the ones perfecting the online teaching and learning.

His other complaint was that visually impaired students cannot access the portal as it does not cater for them.



He said the initiators of the portal are well known and are now getting M10 000 on top of their salaries so that they manage the application.

Nkheli Liphoto