Nurses plead for help

MASERU-THE Lesotho Nurses Association (LNA) says the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc among health professionals with at least 50 workers being infected with the virus.



In a statement on Tuesday, the association said the current situation has forced nurses to go back to the drawing board and protect nurses and nursing assistants when they are on duty.

The LNA said it was also aware of the challenges facing nurses in Lesotho in the face of the pandemic.



These include the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to be used in the health facilities.

The statement said there are still facilities that are operating without electricity and running water even though the World Health Organisation has recommended hand-washing as a key strategy to fight Covid-19.



The association said some nurses have still not been trained on Infection Prevention Control (IPC) which puts them at risk of contracting contagious diseases.

Murses who are working in isolation are no longer placed in quarantine sites as was the practice to break the chain of infection.



“They are doing self-isolation at their homes which (puts) their families at risk of being infected by Covid-19,” the statement said.

The group said there are also nurses who have been employed to respond specifically to the Covid-19 pandemic and most have been placed at the country’s borders which puts them directly in contact with cross-border travellers.



This is increasing their chances of getting infected, the nurses said.

Most of these new nurses have not been paid for the last three months, the association said.

The LNA said it was appealing to the government to provide all tools to enable the nurses to perform their work without distractions.

“The government must start now to act and show support to the nurses,” the LNA said.



This, according to the association, would help reduce the numbers of Basotho who are being infected with the virus.

The association urged Basotho to continue to practise and promote simple measures like wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.

“People should rather stay home,” it said.

Nkheli Liphoto