Nurses still not paid

……Rolling back Covid-19…..

MASERU-SOME nurse hired by the Ministry of Health to help fight Covid-19 late last year and early this year say they have not been paid.

The government hired 136 nurses in September last year.

Each was to supposed to earn a gross salary of M12 500, according to the government salary payment schedule.



But six months later some of them are yet to receive their dues.

“It is now March and we have not received even a cent,” said one of the nurses who requested anonymity.

“We are trained nurses and we were hoping that the government would have processed our salaries”.



Now we are suffering financially yet we have risked our lives in our efforts to help save the lives of Basotho, she said.

The Lesotho Nurses Association (LNA) says it has asked Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to intervene urgently.

The LNA spokesman Raphael Tlali said this has affected almost all nurses hired specifically for Covid-19.



The nurses who were specifically engaged by the government have not been paid to date.

“According to the contract, the nurses are supposed to receive their salary no later than the last day of the month unless communicated by both parties,” Tlali said.



Now doctors and nurses said the Covid-19 storm has waned after a tough war.

Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Tumisang Mokoai, said he was not aware of the grievances raised by the nurses.



Mokoai said the complaining nurses should submit their list to the ministry so that their payments are processed.

The Nacosec spokesman, Baroane Phenethi, said the Ministry of Health is responsible for hiring the nurses.

Majara Molupe