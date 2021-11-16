Officials solicit bribe from minister in sting operation

MASERU-Government officials allegedly demanded a bribe from Minister of Transport, Tšoeu Mokeretla, when he secretly visited the Department of Traffic in Hlotse last week.



Mokeretla was pretending to be an ordinary man seeking services from the men and had left his official car so that he could not be identified.

He wanted to see how officials at the department, which is under his ministry, treat the public.

Mokeretla told thepost last night that he was shocked when the civil servants demanded bribes from him in exchange for services.



It is not clear how many civil servants are in hot water over the incident but Mokeretla said he is widening his net to nab other corrupt officials.

“I have no right to press charges against the suspects but the relevant bodies will do,” he said.



News about bad service delivery at the Hlotse traffic department went viral on social media.

People spent days there queuing for services.

Hearing this, Mokeretla planned the surprise visit pretending to be an ordinary person.



Mokeretla promised to give the full details of what happened in due course.

He was speaking from Quthing last night where he was attending a political conference.

Mokeretla is the MP for Mashai constituency under the Democratic Congress (DC).

Staff reporter