On verge of starvation

MASERU-WITH schools that used to provide free meals closed due to Covid-19, ’Malechesa Lillane is stranded at home with children she can hardly feed.

As the economic effects of Covid-19 ravage many Basotho, the issue of food security is increasingly becoming a real concern for many families whose sources of income have dried due to the pandemic.



Stuck with children who need constant feeding at home, many are struggling to cope and have been stretched to the limit.

Some children, including Lillane’s, relied on the school feeding programme to mitigate the lack of adequate food at home. The continued closure of schools has dealt them a heavy blow.



Lillane, a resident of Thabong in Maseru, has to provide food for her five grandchildren who are orphans.

She sells cardboard boxes to a recycling company.

She says due to the pandemic, the buyer now comes to buy the items once a month. Sometimes the buyer does not even show up for an entire month, leaving her stranded.



“I only manage to get a paltry M30, which is hardly enough for basics that I need to feed my family,” Lillane said.

Now that her grandchildren are not going to school, “the expenses at the household level have increased”.

“The breakfast and lunch that they were supposed to get at school they are now supposed to get at home.



“I ask neighbours to share what they have with me. It is not easy to beg for three consecutive days,” she said.

“Things were much better before the pandemic because two of the five grandchildren were attending school where they were fed breakfast and lunch. The other children are toddlers and they do not eat much,” she said.

Another equally troubled Maseru resident from Motse-Mocha is ’Mampiti Mosehle. She said things have been difficult for her two siblings following her retrenchment as a factory worker.



“Our mother was working in South Africa as a nanny but she lost her job as well but she didn’t come home saying she was looking for another job,” Mosehle says.

She said it was so difficult for her to make ends meet and, of late, she has survived thanks to “Good Samaritans to get at least one meal a day.”

“Things were a bit easier when the children were still going to school as they were provided with food,” she said



She said that “they however understand the situation we live in and I have never heard them complain”.

“I feel like we are a burden and unfortunately there is nothing I can do about it,” she said, noting that she has had no luck finding a job.

“I wonder what is going to happen to us if things continue like this.”

Less than three kilometres away in Lithabaneng lives a mother of a nine-year-old child, ’Mamamello Chere.



Chere depended on odd jobs such as doing laundry but her client returned to her home in Durban.

“I am burdened. I don’t even know how to put it in words,” she said, almost in tears.

During the interview this week, Chere had just borrowed maize flour from her neighbour for the day’s meal.



“I don’t even have washing powder but I couldn’t ask for both flour and soap at the same time. It makes me embarrassed to have to rely on my neighbours,” she said.

To ease the plight of families in such situations, the World Food Programme is chipping in with more than 200 metric tonnes of canned fish sourced with the assistance of the government of Japan.



Some of the canned fish were distributed this week.

Education Minister Ntlhoi Motsamai said the food items were meant for ‘on-site’ feeding at schools but due to Covid-19 and the schools’ closure, it will be provided as a “take at home” meal to about 29 600 vulnerable learners in Early Childhood Development Centers (ECCD) and will reach 118 400 beneficiaries.



“The provision of school meals has proven to be critical in addressing food insecurity and nutritional challenges faced by many Basotho children from underprivileged families,” Motsamai said.

She said the ministry recognises school feeding as an investment and not as an expenditure.

“We are aware that many children attend school because it is a place where they can access a decent meal,” she says.

“The gift is invaluable to our children and the entire nation.”

Motsamai said she is “highly appreciative of the WFP’s commitment and continued effort to mobilise resources to support the school feeding (programme)”.



The WFP Acting Country Director, Hsunhee Marian Yun, said Japan has been one of the most consistent and generous donors to Lesotho over many years.

“This contribution arrived at a critical time when we have been appealing for more resources to respond to increasing needs in the country.”

She said the assistance will be directed towards the most vulnerable children “some of whom we know that the only nutritious meal they get is through the national school feeding programme.”



The Japanese government also contributed US$2.3 million (approximately M250 million) aimed at enabling the WFP strengthen food assistance to 94 000 primary school pupils and 60 000 pre-school learners through the government’s school feeding programme.

The money will be used to buy canned fish, maize-meal and highly fortified foods to further diversify nutritious meals.



According to the Integrated Food Security (IPC) report released last month, 26 percent of Basotho are currently in crisis and face high food insecurity and are in need of urgent assistance.



From October to March 2021, approximately 40 percent of Lesotho’s 2 million people are expected to be in emergency or worse.

The root causes include amongst others economic decline, drought, high food prices and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

’Mapule Motsopa