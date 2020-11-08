Outcry over border demands

MASERU-HOME Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa says he was surprised this week when scores of Basotho failed to cross the border despite his agreement with his South African counterpart.

Letsosa said he had agreed with his counterpart Aaron Motsoaledi that Basotho travelling to South Africa without Covid-19 tests will be tested at the border.



Three weeks ago the South African government announced that it would roll out a faster and cheaper Covid-19 test for people who want to enter its borders.

The tests were to be used to screen travellers who arrive at the border posts without negative Covid-19 tests. The antigen tests whose results are available in 15 minutes is likely to cost between M150 and M170

This was good news for many Basotho who were already complaining that the Covid-19 test South Africa demands is too expensive.



South Africa had been demanding that travellers have a negative Covid-19 test that costs between M850 and M1300, prices that are beyond the reach of many Basotho.

The arrangement was that the rapid test will be done at the Maseru, Maputsoe Caledonspoort, Van Rooyen’s Gate and Ramatšeliso border posts.

Letsosa however said the antigen tests were not being conducted and Basotho who don’t have Covid-19 certificates are still being turned back at the border.



He said he was shocked this week when he heard only students, truck drivers and teachers were allowed to cross into South Africa.

“It is surprising because there has always been a revised plan to cater for students, drivers and teachers as they were to report to health ports then cross,” Letsosa said.



“Immediately after receiving such reports I raised awareness to my colleague in South Africa and he promised to meet the Health Ministry to help resolve the problem.”

Some of the people who had to return without crossing are now afraid that they might lose their jobs.



He said the applications for the exceptional permit for Basotho are still open until the end of January next year.

“They were supposed to be closed by this monthend but we had to extend because of Covid-19,” he said.



He said on the issue of declaration of undesirable status they have formed a committee made up of high ranking officers to solve the issue urgently.

The antigen test is not as thorough as the PCR test but is still useful for screening and surveillance tools in the community where a rapid result is required at low cost. Rapid antigen tests have been commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus.



The South African government said the antigen test is meant to assist neighbouring countries like Lesotho that don’t have the capacity to conduct PCR tests for all travellers.

Nkheli Liphoto