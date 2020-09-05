PAC asked to probe M50m tender

MASERU-THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been asked to investigate possible rot in the awarding of a M50 million tender to produce vehicle number plates.



The tender has sparked a storm among bidders some of whom argue it has been fraught with corruption and fraud.

A PAC member, Nyapane Kaya, confirmed yesterday that one of the bidders, Esther Sekoai, was challenging the awarding of the tender.



Kaya yesterday said what baffles him as a PAC member is that the tender on the face of it, seems to be scandalous.

He said they will demand answers from those involved.

He said they will have to treat it as an incidental case because it is not from the Auditor General’s reports.



Kaya said they find it stunning that officials from the Ministry of Transport could come on air to say they are still piloting the project.

He said in his own understanding, the term pilot would mean taking a small sample to see how it could be rolled out.



Now this one was not piloted but was blown out in full scale though it encountered some problems in the process.

Also, Kaya said they learnt that at the beginning of the tendering process, a hologram was one of the security features that had to be included.

The new number plate was however issued without the hologram as had been stated at the beginning.



He said these are some of the irregularities he thinks should be clarified by the parties concerned.

He said when the ministry said the new number plate would cost M400, the hologram was included. The price did not go down even after the hologram was removed.



Kaya said Sekoai headed to court when she felt that she had been wrongly treated but the Commercial Court insisted that the production process should still continue and if the person who is already going on with the production loses the case, the complainant would claim from the government.



“I find this to be a malicious decision by the court,” he said.

“You should remember that we are talking about millions from the public purse,” he said.

Sekoai, who runs Emmanuel Fleet Management company, told thepost yesterday that she was unfairly treated in the tender process.

She said she entered into a joint venture with a South African based company, Uniplate, for the production of the number plates.



She said the tender was revoked and when they demanded answers, none were forthcoming.

That tender was instituted for the second time but at this time around it lost another security feature.

While waiting for the results, they were asked to bid for the tender again.

She said they later discovered that the company that was awarded the tender was previously disqualified because it did not have all the necessary documents.



When they tendered for the third time, they found out that the two security features including the hologram, were left out.

“We demanded answers why the hologram was not included yet the gazette said it had to be there,” Sekoai said.

Sekoai said the number plate was useless because it lacked the security features.



She said the gazette said the price for the number plate would be changed from M400 to M250.

Still, the M250 was high because the number plate had no security features.

Sekoai said they tendered to manufacture the new number plate for M170 each but still lost. The company that was awarded the tender had put the price at M320 per number plate.



During the cooling period, she lodged her complaint in writing expressing that she was not happy with the manner in which the tendering process had been carried out.

“I was told l had partnered with the South African company,” Sekoai said.

She said there is no company that manufactures number plates in Lesotho and the person who had won the tender would still go to South Africa to look for the materials.



She said she was not given any answers.

Sekoai said the new number plate is just a mess.

“It does not reflect. It is not readable,” she said.



Transport Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla said they have suspended the issuance of number plates because they have some irregularities.

He cited that hologram as the main feature that has to be included because it would show the name of the person and his/ her residential place.

Mokeretla said the government would need between M4 million to M5 million to bring in the hologram.

