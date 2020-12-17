Pakistani man disappears
MASERU-HOME Affairs Ministry is searching for a Pakistani man who disappeared when he was supposed to be deported.
Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa told a press conference yesterday that the man, Zubaid Sultan, came with his lawyer to the ministry’s officials and the lawyer gave assurance that he would make him available when needed.
The lawyer later told the Ministry of Home Affairs that Sultan was missing.
Letsosa said Sultan was one of three Pakistanis who were to be deported this week after entering Lesotho illegally through Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport two weeks ago.
“We realised that there were three Pakistan nationals who also crossed illegally recently and we started investigating,” Letsosa said.
He said when they finally found them, they wrote them deportation orders. One of the men left the country yesterday morning.
“He was supposed to have left on Monday but he had not completed the Covid-19 tests,” Letsosa said.
The third man is Mohammad Haider who has also left.
Letsosa said the three men entered the country together with the five Pakistan nationals who were charged with immigration offences two weeks ago.
He said they are still searching for other foreigners who entered the country without proper documentation.
“We will visit their working places and check their passport stamps before deporting them if need be.”
Nkheli Liphoto
