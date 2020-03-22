Parliament working on new cannabis regulations

MASERU – PARLIAMENT is working on the Drugs of Abuse (Cannabis) Regulations 2019 that will regulate and manage the cultivation as well as the manufacturing of medical cannabis products.

The chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on social cluster, Fako Moshoeshoe, told the House on Monday that Health Minister Nkaku Kabi had given his committee all the necessary information.

Moshoeshoe said the committee had resolved to submit the report to Parliament for adoption.

He said the Ministry of Health reminded the committee of the fact that Lesotho is a signatory to the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs as amended back in 1972.

“The Health Ministry said it has an obligation to ensure that cannabis is not used for illegal purposes but for medical purposes,” Moshoeshoe told the House.

He said the Drugs of Abuse Regulations 2019 seek to implement the provisions of the Drugs of Abuse Act 2008.

Moshoeshoe said the ministry also highlighted that the regulations will seek to create an enabling environment for investing in the cannabis industry and thereby promoting economic growth through job creation.

He said the ministry said the subordinate law is also intended to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality cannabis medical products for consumers.

And this will help the country to be able to control and reduce communicable and non-communicable diseases with the cannabis products.

“The ministry said the government stands to benefit a great deal because it is believed that the regulations will help in the generation of revenue once they come into operation,” Parliament heard.

Moshoeshoe said they had submitted the report to Parliament for adoption and recommends that the regulations should be approved with the recommendations that the ministry should ensure that fees on import, export, transit and supply of the consignment value be increased during the amendment of the regulations.

He however said the committee had raised concerns that the 1.5 percent for the import, export, transit and supply of the consignment value is very low for the country.

Thooe Ramolibeli