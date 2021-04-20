Pension Law studies at NUL

MASERU-THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) is offering a new academic programme called Certificate in Pension Law.

The programme will be sponsored by insurance giants Metropolitan Lesotho.



The Metropolitan Research Chair was established in November 2020 as a partnership between the university and the Metropolitan Lesotho to promote scholarship that is relevant to the pension and insurance industry in Lesotho.

The university will offer professional development programmes and qualifications for the pension fund industry.



It will also organize annual lectures and seminars to debate issues affecting the pension and insurance industry.

Speaking at the launch last Thursday, Metropolitan Managing Director, Mamello Phomane, said it has always been their wish to take the lead in influencing all things financial and all things insurance.

Phomane said this research chair is an opportunity that will assist them to change the narrative where pensions are concerned.



“We have been outsourcing retirement qualifications from South Africa at very high cost for years,” she said.

She said the new programme will be the beginning of a new narrative that will help the industry grow and ultimately help the country’s economy grow.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Beatrice Ekanjume-Ilongo said the research chairs help expand scientific knowledge and enable countries to promote innovation and research.



She said the chair will assist them to come up with solutions to help the country with issues of pension law.

“It will also assist others outside the country through articles, book chapters, journals and seminars that will be produced by the chosen individual,” Prof Ekanjume-Ilongo said.



She said a certificate programme in pension is already undergoing the accreditation process.

After this, many more programmes under pension law will be developed.

NUL Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Kananelo Mosito said it is only with collaborations from relevant stakeholders that the university could be able to achieve the mammoth task it has been entrusted with, to broaden the horizon and change the lives of those who come into contact with it.



He said the university could not afford to achieve the national assignment on its own, hence the need for partnerships with industry players.

He said Metropolitan Lesotho has always supported various initiatives like financing the Sebabatso yoghurt project, assisting the university with funds for accreditation of several programmes.

Now once again, it is charting a way with this research chair, he said.

He said the research chairs are a way of attracting professional excellence to elevate universities to international recognition.



“We appeal to the commercial giants in this country to come forward with innovations surrounding research chairs and sponsor them in various fields,” Prof Mosito said.

He said the research chairs would also be named after companies sponsoring them.

Lemohang Rakotsoana