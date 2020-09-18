Phamotse disowns contractor

MASERU-FORMER Sports Minister Dr Mahali Phamotse has distanced herself from a local contractor who claims the ministry owes him M27 million.

Jane Lebamang of Jane Geomantic Survey and Lab claims the ministry is refusing to pay him for the topographic survey he conducted at the site where the government was planning to build facilities for the African

Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games.

Lebamang is now asking the Ombudsman to intervene between him and the ministry. He claims he has since lost his house and car to creditors.

The Ombudsman started investigations on Monday.

The AUSC Region 5 Youth Games which were scheduled for Lesotho from 4 to 13 December 2020 have been postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 crisis.



Lebamang, who is the chief surveyor of his company, told the Ombudsman he was also contracted to work on Hlotse, Mafeteng and Roma facilities but he focused on

Lepereng after the ministry told him that it was the priority.

Lebamang claims the Ministry’s Director of Infrastructure, Moruti Sekokotoana, introduced him to the government’s architect Morris Mohlomi at a meeting on April 16, 2019.



Also present were representatives of several construction companies.

He claims he was given just a week to complete the job and had to seek help from experts outside the country.

“I was given just a week to complete the survey so I had to engage two South African companies to help,” Lebamang said.

He told thepost that he paid the companies M1.5 million which he borrowed from a loan shark.



He said he has lost his house and a car after he failed to repay the money.

The ministry denies any knowledge of him and says he should go and demand his payments from a developer company called Michael Family Trust (MFT) that won the tender.



Lebamang says after the ministry started giving him a run-around, he asked the former Deputy Prime Minister and Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader, Monyane Moleleki, to intervene but he did not want to interfere.

Dr Phamotse has denied knowing Lebamang and said the only time she talked to him was over the phone and she referred him to the principal secretary.



Dr Phamotse told thepost that she does not know if indeed Lebamang did the job “as that is not one of the jobs of a minister”.

“I do not have personal contact with individual companies unless things go wrong and need my attention,” Dr Phamotse said.



“I do not know him in person, all I know is there were three companies and I don’t know if Jane Survey was one of them,” she said.

She said she is not aware of the Ombudsman’s inquiry and that nobody has ever notified her about the commission of inquiry.

Earlier yesterday, the former Principal Secretary Tjoetsane Seoka gave his testimony to the Ombudsman in camera.



After lunch, Sekokotoana vehemently denied any knowledge of Lebamang and said that he does not have a contract with the ministry. He said Lebamang “must go (and) demand his money from people who owe him”.

He admitted there was a meeting at his office with contractors but denied that he introduced Lebamang to anyone.

Sekokotoana also denied having an interaction with Lebamang after the sod turning in Lepereng.

Tlalane Phahla & Nkheli Liphoto