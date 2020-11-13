Phoofolo security withdrawn

MASERU-THE government this week withdrew soldiers who were guarding the home of Attorney General Haae Phoofolo as his spat with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro showed no signs of abating.

It also withdrew soldiers who were guarding the Hillsview home of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Thabane is however not living at the house.



The withdrawal of security comes at a time when Advocate Phoofolo is locked in a fierce fight with Majoro after the Prime Minister sent him on forced terminal leave.

That decision was however set aside by the High Court last month.

Thabane, who was ousted as premier in May, has consistently complained that the new administration was treating him harshly.



Advocate Phoofolo told thepost on Tuesday that no explanation had been given by the government for the decision to withdraw his security.

Advocate Phoofolo said he does not understand why the government withdrew his “security yet I am entitled to it”.

He said around 4pm on Monday, an army officer arrived at his home in Hillsview and told him he had come to take away the guards.



The officer, according to Advocate Phoofolo, said he had been instructed by his superiors to withdraw the security.

“I told him that I would not accept a verbal notice that the soldiers were being withdrawn from my residence,” Advocate Phoofolo said.

“I told him to go to the one who sent him and come back with a written notice that the soldiers were going to be withdrawn,” he said.



He said after the soldier left, he quickly rushed somewhere and when he came back there were no soldiers guarding his home and there was no note that had been left to explain the decision.

Even the written notice of withdrawal he had requested was not left at his home.



“My children told me that those army officers took everything that belongs to them, then left the place,” he said.

Advocate Phoofolo said the messenger from the army had said it was the government that wanted security withdrawn from him.

The instruction, he said, came from the Government Secretary.

“I do not have a problem with that because that security is not mine but the government’s,” Advocate Phoofolo said.



Advocate Phoofolo said he had requested security during Thabane’s administration after he noticed suspicious movements at his residence.

He said soldiers were then assigned to guard him.

He said he felt his life was in danger.

“That was why I proposed security at my home including bodyguards,” he said.



He said it is the Prime Minister who grants VIPs security.

“Just like ministers who have soldiers at their houses and bodyguards going around with him, I am entitled to security,” he said.

He said he is currently on leave but he is still the Attorney General according to the government’s legal documents.

“Security is part of my package therefore I do not understand why my security was taken away or withdrawn.”



“My rights are clearly outlined in writing and they include security,” he said.

“Judges have police bodyguards but that is not outlined in writing,” he said.

“I do not know the reasons for the withdrawal of my security.”

Thabane’s wife, ’Maesaiah, is not a happy woman either after the government withdrew security at their home in Hillsview.

This week, the former First Lady lashed out at the army commander.

Speaking to a local radio, ’Maesaiah said “the army will pay back anything that will be stolen” from the house.



She said it is not true that they were consulted by the army before they withdrew the security.

“Whoever said we were told (about this) is not telling the truth,” ’Maesaiah said.

She said she only knew about the withdrawal on Tuesday morning, a day after the incident.



She said their house was left unguarded.

“I do not have a problem with the withdrawal but I was expecting the commander to tell me when he was about to do it,” she said.

She said she is however not bothered by the withdrawal.

“If anything happens in that house the LDF will give it back to Thabane.”

“If anything happens to the house the commander bears responsibility.”

The army spokesman Lieutenant Kelebone Mothibi said it is the responsibility of the office of the Government Secretary to make a list of individuals who will be provided with security.



Lieutenant Mothibi said if there are any changes to the list, the Government Secretary’s office will notify the army.

Lieutenant Mothibi said there was a time-frame over which the army would guard Thabane’s house and when that time expired, they officially notified the family.



“The family was also notified recently about the withdrawal as there is shortage of trained personnel for the job as the list of people who need the security is going up,” he said.

He said Thabane still has the security with him.

He said he would not comment much about the security issues because they are sensitive.



Government Secretary Lerotholi Pheko said Advocate Phoofolo does not qualify to receive security but had officially requested for such service during the Thabane tenure in government.

“An assessment was made and he was given the security because his life appeared to be in danger,” Pheko said.



“But such risk no longer exists based on the assessment made by the relevant authorities,” he said.

He said if Advocate Phoofolo feels he still needs the security, he should do put that in writing so that his application is assessed.

Nkheli Liphoto