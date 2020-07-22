Plot’ to kill Mahao

MASERU-THE police are investigating three men who claim to have been hired by former First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane to kill Professor Nqosa Mahao.



Two of the men were quizzed by the police yesterday.

They were later released but instructed to report to the police again today for further questioning.

One of the men is a businessman from Sekamaneng while the other is said to be a notorious criminal from Mafeteng.



The police are yet to interview the other man, who is said to be from Koro-Koro but is working as a vendor in Maseru.

Police sources however told thepost last night that it appears that three were conmen out to make a quick buck.



They said the police have discovered that their claim of an assassination plot was a ruse to extort money from Prof Mahao. The sources said the three planned to approach the Minister of Law with the claims.

The idea, the sources said, was that Prof Mahao would pay them off to spare his life.



So far investigations have revealed that the men were claiming that ’Maesaiah had paid them M50 000 for the alleged hit on Prof Mahao.

The police sources said the men planned to approach the professor and ask him to pay them the same amount to abandon the mission.

’Maesaiah could not be reached for comment because she was not answering her phone last night.



However, police spokesman Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was unaware of the case.

Prof Nqosa Mahao, who is the deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), said he only heard about the men and their claim.

“You can come to the office so that I can give you all information of what happened,” Professor Mahao said.



The trio is now facing a possible charge of fraud, police sources said.

Sources however said the interrogations and investigations have revealed that there is nothing that proves that the former first lady had any links to the men.



“They just wanted to swindle Mahao,” said a police source privy to the details of the investigation.

’Maesaiah is on trial for allegedly killing Lipolelo Thabane in 2017.

She vehemently denies the charge.

Majara Molupe