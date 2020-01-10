Police boss sent on forced leave

MASERU – POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has been sent on forced leave in what is seen as a sure sign that he is about to be removed, thepost can reveal.

Last night, Police Commissioner Molibeli, 51, said he had not received any notification that he is being forced to take leave.

“I have not received anything to that effect,” he said, adding that he had only heard it through social media.

Police spokesman Mpiti Mopeli said he was not aware of the issues as he was yet to talk to the commissioner.

Communications Minister Thesele Maseribane said he was not aware of any decision on the commissioner.

“I only heard about it on social media but it has not reached me,” Maseribane said. Government spokesman Nthakeng Selinyane said the same.

“I just heard it on the air and not officially. I have not confirmed it from the officialdom,” Selinyane said.

But Government Secretary Moahloli Mphaka was more forthcoming, confirming that the commissioner has been “asked to proceed on leave”.

“Yes, it’s a fact that he has been asked to go on leave,” Mphaka said last night.

“It’s a fact because he has been informed.”

Mphaka said Commissioner Molibeli’s leave was open-ended because it doesn’t specify a day he should return to work.

“He will return when his employer (the government) tells him to come back,” he said.

The government secretary was however quick to point out that there was nothing sinister about the decision.

“There is nothing that says he is being pushed out. There is nothing wrong with officials being sent on forced leave. I could be sent on forced leave any time. There is nothing sinister about that.”

He however did not give reasons for the decision.

Commissioner Molibeli was appointed in August 2017 to replace Acting Police Commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa who had been sent on an involuntary leave as part of a plan to ease him out of the police service.

A year earlier he had voluntarily left the police after a fallout with senior government officials.

He later told a local newspaper that he felt that the situation in the police had become toxic and interference from the top made it difficult for him to work as the Assistant Police Commissioner in charge of the Crime Investigation Department.

His relations with the then government had soured after he lashed out at the then Deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing, who he said was not recognised by the police.

Police Commissioner Molibeli was speaking as president of the Lesotho Police Staff Association, a mild union of sort for the police, but his statements triggered a backlash that ended with him throwing in the towel.

Molibeli however bounced after as police boss after the election of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane in 2017.

Molibeli joined the police in 1988.

Staff Reporter