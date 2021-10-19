Police constable lives in fear
MASERU – A police constable says he is living in fear after discovering bullet holes on his roof and bed on Sunday.
PC Pesha Shale, who was not at home when the bullets were fired, said the attacker appears to have climbed on the roof and directed his shots at his bed.
He said there was no one at the house when the incident happened.
PC Shale said when he returned from duty on Sunday morning he discovered some powder in his bedroom.
“I thought some robbers were trying to enter the house through the roof,” he said.
He later discovered that there were bullet holes on the roof and the bed.
PC Shale said his neighbours told him that they heard some gunshots during that night.
He said he is not sure if the attackers thought he was still in the house or they knew he was on night duty.
He said what has heightened his fears is that some of his colleagues have been murdered in recent months.
He fears he might be one of the officers marked for death.
More than 12 police officers have been killed this year. He is worried that the attackers might come back.
This paper visited PC Shale’s home yesterday and saw the bullet holes.
PC Shale said he reported the matter to the police.
Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he did not have any information on the matter.
Majara Molupe
