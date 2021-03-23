Police investigates trainee’s deaths
MASERU-THE police have launched an investigation into the death of four trainees at the Police Training College (PTC).
The trainees died within a space of two days three weeks ago.
This week the police interrogated 15 cooks who work at the college’s canteen over the deaths.
Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said they “have called all the people they believe could help us with the investigations”.
He refused to say if the police suspects that the cooks had anything to do with the deaths.
“That would be interfering with the investigations,” he said.
Sources close to the matter said after being questioned at the police, the female cooks were transferred to the cleaning unit.
A source said some officers from the Special Operations Unit (SOU) have been instructed to help in the kitchen.
The police are yet to tell families how their children died. A parent who spoke to thepost on condition of anonymity said the police have told them that they are investigating.
Majara Molupe
