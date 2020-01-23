Police quiz senior officials

MASERU – THREE senior government officials were this week summoned by the police to help with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Lipolelo Thabane.

Lipolelo was Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife who was gunned down on the outskirts of Maseru in June 2017.

The Government Secretary Moahloli Mphaka, Minister of Water Samonyane Ntsekele and the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Thabo Thakalekoala were all called at the police headquarters in Maseru.

A former radio personality who is now the Prime Minister’s press officer, Relebohile Moyeye, could be on the run after he allegedly helped the First Lady ’Maesiah Thabane to flee.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Paseka Mokete said they went to Moyeye’s home looking for him but he was not there.

ACP Mokete said they follow tip-offs when they investigate cases.

He said it is normal practice within the police to call anyone who they think might help them with information whilst doing their work.

ACP Mokete declined to disclose how the three were connected to the murder of Lipolelo.

He said after getting information that Moyeye could assist them understand how the First Lady fled, they went to his home in Khubetsoana but he was nowhere to be seen.

“We are calling anybody who we believe could help us in our investigations,” ACP Mokete said.

When contacted shortly before going to print last night, Thakalekoala said he was never called by the police.

He said he went to the police on his own accord to report that Moyeye was missing.

He said he was with the Cabinet Principal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kabelo Lehora.

“I went there on my own accord to report that Moyeye was nowhere to be seen. And I am worried as his superior,” Thakalekoala said.

He said he also does not know about Moyeye’s whereabouts.

He said Moyeye’s family is also worried about his disappearance.

ACP Mokete said they expect the Minister of Forestry Tefo Mapesela to report at the police headquarters to help them with similar investigations.

“We have called him to be here at 9am,” ACP Mokete said.

He said there is a voice clip allegedly made by Mapesela regarding the circumstances around the death of Lipolelo and they hope he would help them with some information.

Both Mphaka and Ntsekele were not available for comment last night.

Mphaka’s phone rang unanswered while Ntsekele’s phone was not available.

Moyeye too could not be reached for comment.

Majara Molupe