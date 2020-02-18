Police summon Chakela

MASERU – THE leader of Terene famo music group, Rethabile Mokete, popularly known as Mosotho Chakela, has been summoned by the police for interrogation over Lipolelo Thabane’s murder. Last night Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paseka Mokete said they had called Chakela for interviews following the murder of Lipolelo in June 2017.

Chakela is the leader of Terene famo music group whose members are found in both Lesotho and South Africa.

Several efforts to contact Chakela on his mobile phone failed since Tuesday.

His mobile phone rang unanswered many a time.

WhatsApp texts were dropped in his phone but he did not answer them as well.

Later, an email was also sent to him but still he did not respond.

“We are not going to arrest him,” DCP Mokete said, adding: “We just need to hear from him what he knows about Lipolelo’s death.”

He said they tried without success to contact him through his South African cell phone number.

He said they will not give up until they speak to him over the death of Lipolelo.

But he was quick to mention that Chakela was not a suspect.

DCP Mokete said they have a right to summon anyone that they believe could assist them with their investigations.

He said there are also other people other than Chakela that they are going to summon in connection with the death of Lipolelo.

He declined to mention the other people who are on the list.

He said that might interfere with their investigations.

“Like we said in our previous press conference, we have more people to summon,” DCP Mokete said.

DCP Mokete told the same press conference that some of the people they want to interview are in South Africa.

Police sources said the police will have no option but to liaise with their South African counterparts to successfully bring Chakela to Lesotho so that he can help them with the investigations if he does not voluntarily come home.

The sources further said there are more people who are willing to help the police with investigations in Lipolelo’s murder case but are worried about their safety and security.

Chakela is a well-known supporter of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party since it was established in 2006.

He lives in Bloemfontein in South Africa.

Majara Molupe