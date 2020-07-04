Post Bank donates food, wheelchairs

MASERU-THE Lesotho Post Bank on Saturday donated wheel chairs and groceries worth M50 000 to four families in Mokhethoaneng, Liphiring, which have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The families, which have children who are living with disabilities, are mostly living from hand-to-mouth.



After learning of their dire circumstances the bank said it felt compelled to extend a helping hand.

’Mathabo Tšehlo, the Chief Sales Officer at the Lesotho Post Bank, told thepost that the bank “is Basotho’s bank hence it will continue to extend assistance even to the grassroots when there is a need to do so”.

Tšehlo urged Basotho to continue supporting the bank as it is through their support that they can be able to give back.



One of the beneficiaries is Amelia Mokhomotsoane, who is raising disabled twins whose mothers left in her care when they went to South Africa looking for jobs.



Mokhomotsoane said she has been traumatised by seeing her grandchildren unable to do things for themselves because of their disabilities.



Mokhomotsoane herself is disabled after she was involved in an accident some years ago.

Apart from that she is aged.

She said she used to depend on neighbours and relatives for food.

She has quite a big family too.



“Providing for the eight of us is hard,” she said.

“It got worse during lockdown as those who used to assist her got retrenched.”



She said people have been advising her to reach out to the Social Development Ministry but “I was afraid to be turned down”.

She said the Lesotho Post Bank assistance came in at the right time.

“I am super excited that I was assisted and my thankfulness can never be enough,” she said.



The village headman of Liphiring, Chief Neo Mocasa, said as villagers they had tried to assist the families to the best of their abilities but the pandemic made it hard to support them.



“We are grateful to the bank that donated not just food but wheelchairs as well that will ease movement for the disabled,” Chief Mocasa said.

Lemohang Rakotsoane