Premier appeals for peace in Mokhotlong

MOKHOTLONG-PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has appealed for peace in Mokhotlong after illegal miners killed seven members of the same family.

The government believes the murders were carried out by zama-zamas, illegal miners who work at disused mines in South Africa.



The miners apparently quarrelled with some of the family members in South Africa and came to Lesotho to kill relatives of their enemies.

They almost succeeded in wiping away the entire family.

The Malingoaneng MP, Serialong Qoo, who is also the Mining Minister, said the attackers found a young woman in the house breastfeeding her baby and they shot her.



“The baby was found sucking its dead mother,” Qoo said.

The seven were buried last Saturday in Khubelu, Ha-Motlalepula, in the Malingoaneng constituency.

Eight people were murdered during the mayhem. The eighth person was from another family from a nearby village.

One of the attackers also died during the melee.



Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said the attack happened on January 3.

The deceased were from the Ramoloko family.

A 29-year-old Morahanye Lefatsa of Khubelu, from a nearby village of Ha-Nthimolane, was arrested after the murders and has already appeared before the Mokhotlong magistrate’s court.



He will appear again on February 4.

S/Supt Mopeli said Lefatsa is facing eight counts of murder, malicious damage to property and illegal possession of a firearm.

The family houses and cars were also torched during the attack.

His accomplices, whose number is yet to be made known publicly, are still at large.



Speaking at the funeral, Majoro said “it is sad and shocking that some Basotho plan to murder others and execute that”.

“As head of government, I am sad and disconsolate,” he said.

He said he was afraid that the attacks and counter-attacks will not end because relatives of the slain Ramoloko family might want to avenge their blood.



He appealed for peace, saying they should work together with the district authorities and the police instead of committing another crime.

He said he was aware that there were some in the village who were planning revenge.

“There are some in our midst who know how this happened,” he said, warning that if things are mishandled there will be more bloodshed.



Majoro said in a recent meeting he held with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa the major concern he raised was of Basotho who quarrel in South Africa over illegal mining and then come to Lesotho to kill relatives of their enemies.

He said they agreed that successfully ending this crime required collaboration between law enforcement agencies and governments of the two countries.



“We are bound to protect you,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Qoo said he was dejected and down-spirited because of the way in which the Ramoloko family was attacked.

“This shows that we are no longer humans, we are animals,” Qoo said.

“If a man is not ashamed of shooting a woman who is not fighting, who is breastfeeding her baby, it shows that we no longer have humanity,” he said.



Qoo said when these men come from South Africa, leaving their equals with whom they are fighting over illegal mining, and enter the Kingdom to kill women and children it shows that there is something seriously wrong in our heads.

He said when he was canvasing for votes he promised the people to help fight rampant crime in the constituency, especially stock theft, which is common there.



He never anticipated the zama-zama killings.

He said people should remember how Moshoeshoe I united different clans and small groups into one nation with the aim to restore peace in the region.



“We have turned our backs on Moshoeshoe-ism. Let’s go back and find that spirit so that we live in peace,” he said.

