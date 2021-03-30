Principal brutally assaults student

MASERU-THE Leqele High School principal, ’Mantebele Mahamo, is in trouble for brutally beating a student.

Mahamo accused the student of theft.

Pictures of the boy’s bruised body have been splashed on social media.

The student will not be named for ethical reasons.



The Ministry of Education and the police are investigating the case.

Mahamo beat the Grade 10 student with a pipe for allegedly stealing another student’s phone and money.

Mahamo said she beat him with the help of another teacher who was holding his hands.

“After I was done beating him, my colleague left and he did not beat him as speculated on social media,” Mahamo said.



She said the incident happened last Friday while she was registering students. She said a parent dragged the boy into her office after he saw him beating another student.

Mahamo said the student became “uncontrollable and I clapped him before I beat him with a pipe”.

She said on the previous day (Thursday) a policeman came with two people who claimed that the boy had stolen their phones.



“I asked him about it but he denied it,” she said, adding that when he was brought to her office on Friday she remembered the Thursday incident.

“He tried to stop me and shouted as he is an arrogant child,” she said.

She said his mother had previously asked her to reprimand him because she had failed to control him.

She said the pictures on social media were first sent to her by a parent who was asking her to apologise.



“While still thinking of how I would approach the person who sent the pictures in a group, my secretary sent it to me too and I assumed the pictures were making rounds,” she said, adding that she called the student’s sister and apologised.

“The student said he would never forgive me and he would sue me.”

Mahamo said the boy’s mother initially understood her explanation but later became hostile.



“She told me that she was hurt and she felt guilty as she asked me for help before. As we talked on WhatsApp, her tone changed and things were no longer like when we started our conversation.”

“I don’t deny beating him but what I have learnt is there are some people behind this, just to tarnish my name,” she said.

Offices from the Ministry of Education were at the school when thepost arrived.



An organisation called Boleng ba Thuto Parents Association was also requesting to meet the principal. The student’s mother is said to be a member of the association.

The association chairman, Reverend Tebatso Molapo, said they wanted to understand what happened.

“We are surprised and shocked that we were not allowed to see the principal with the explanation that no one was allowed to see her after the Education Ministry talked with her,” Rev Molapo said.



“Does this mean parents don’t have a say in this? We have a right to the truth and to be heard,” he said.

“We will not rest until justice has been served.”

The association has a differing story of why the student was beaten.

Basic Education Principal Secretary, Dr Lira Khama, said they were still trying to establish the facts.



“We have asked our officers to visit the school and establish the reality and we are still waiting for their report,” Dr Khama said.

’Mapule Motsopa