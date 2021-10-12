Prisoners fight over ‘lover’

MASERU – A prisoner at the Maseru Central Correctional facility was on Monday stabbed six times during a bloody fight over a “lover”.

The incident offers a sneak peek into how same-sex relationships are prevalent within the prison walls.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was treated as an out-patient at the Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, according to the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS).



The LCS spokesman Senior Cadet Officer Pheko Ntsobane said the fight ensued when two male prisoners quarreled over another male prisoner whom they referred to as their “girlfriend”.

Narrating the ordeal, Senior Cadet Officer Ntsobane said the suspect was in a “love affair” with another male prisoner for years.

He would however not reveal for how long the jail lover birds have been behind the bars.

And the suspect, he said, was taking care of his ‘girlfriend’.

He said all hell broke loose when his ‘girlfriend’ got a new boyfriend, a freshman from outside.



Senior Cadet Officer Ntsobane said the former boyfriend refused to be dumped.

He said the former boyfriend fought his ‘girlfriend’ in front of other inmates.

Then the girlfriend’s new boyfriend came to protect him against the jealous former lover.

So the former boyfriend left and it was believed that the fight was over.

The next day, the irate former boyfriend came back armed with a knife and stabbed his rival lover six times.

He was rushed to hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.

The former boyfriend argued that he had spent a lot of his resources on the ‘girlfriend’.



He said if the ‘girlfriend’ has got a new lover, he should pay back what he had spent on him during their heydays.

Senior Cadet Officer Ntsobane said the suspect could face a charge of attempted murder and assault.

He said they reported the case to the police but the suspect is still with them as the LCS.



“We have got our own way of dealing with such issues internally,” he said.

He said the victim is still recovering in the prison ward.

Senior Cadet Officer Ntsobane said they are investigating the case of how the knife landed into the prison premises because it is one of the prohibited items.

He said it is normal for male inmates to fall in love with each other in the prison wards.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli last night said he was not aware of the developments.

Majara Molupe