Private players to generate electricity

MASERU-LESOTHO this week edged closer to its goal of empowering private companies to generate electricity.

On Tuesday, Energy Minister Mohapi Mohapinyane brought before Parliament the Mini Grid Power Generation Distribution and Supply Regulations that will enhance the electricity business.



The portfolio committee on natural resources said the regulations will allow private companies intending to do business on the electricity grid.

“The regulations have the potential of enhancing economic activity in the country,” Kimetso Mathaba, chairman of the committee, said.

Mohapinyane had first tabled the regulations in parliament on February 16 but they were referred to Mathaba’s committee for thorough assessment before being brought back to the House on Tuesday.



Mohapinyane had explained that these regulations seek to promote the expansion of electricity supply in Lesotho.

“The regulated activities include generation, distribution and supply of electricity,” Mathaba said.

He said the regulations cover the areas of Energy Policy 2015 – 2025 that ensures operation and development of a safe and efficient electricity sector.



He also said they will ensure security of electricity supply, protect the interests of all classes of electricity consumers as to terms and conditions of supply.

They will promote access to renewable energy services and technology, he said.



Mathaba said the government, on the improved security of electricity of supply, will benefit from the implementation of the regulations.

He also said the communities where electricity mini-grid operations will be carried out will also benefit because there will be an increase in access to electricity.



“The regulations impose financial charges in the form of application fees, licence fees and tariffs as provided by the Lesotho Electricity Authority Act, 2002 as amended,” he said.

“The Committee resolved to allow all the provisions of the Mini–Grid Power Generation Distribution and Supply Regulations, 2021,” Mathaba said.

According to the Energypedia, most of the electricity produced in Lesotho is based on hydro sources.



However, the country requires energy imports from neighbouring countries to meet its demand.

Lesotho produces about 72 MW from hydropower at ’Muela.

It has about 150 MW peak power and imports more than 70 MW mainly from Mozambique (29 percent of peak demand) and 20 percent of its peak demand from South Africa.



The electricity supply accounts only for +-50 percent in the energy mix.

The National Policy 2015-2025 envisions the development of the renewable energy sector.

Staff Reporter