PS claps back at Ambassador

MASERU-THE principal secretary of Foreign Affairs, Tanki Mothae, has accused Lesotho’s High Commissioner in London Rethabile Mokaeane of turning the embassy into a chaotic Isis Base.



“She is turning that mission into an Isis Base where there is no order,” said Mothae in an interview this week. Mothae, a former soldier, was responding to Mokaeane’s allegations that the government had neglected her and the mission.

In an interview with thepost, Mokaeane said the electricity to her official residence and the office had been cut. She also accused Mothae of causing chaos at the mission instead of solving its problems. Mokaeana is particularly bitter that her children are out of school after the government failed to pay their fees.



But Mothae has dismissed those allegations, accusing Mokaeane of being a bad manager who prioritises her personal needs at the expense of staff salaries and the mission’s operations.

He said Mokaeane has dismally failed to control her expenditure because she is extravagant and cannot account for the mission’s funds.



The principal secretary said Mokaeane was to blame for the disconnection of power at her official residence and the office. Painting Mokaeane as a bad apple, Mothae said she was the only High Commissioner with problems in her mission.



It is her responsibility to pay those bills because she has the signing powers, Mothae said. “The country is indeed going through an economic meltdown, but that doesn’t mean those expenses like gas and electricity could not be paid,” Mothae said.

He said since he arrived at the ministry in September last year, he has bailed out the mission three times “but other embassies never asked for additional funding. “I have receipts showing that London has been bailed out with millions more than once yet they had their budget.” He said after the bailouts Mokaeane failed to submit financial reports but “wrote a long letter blaming her third secretary and how bad they treat her”.



Mothae said officers at the mission have been complaining about unpaid salaries because Mokaeane is using the money to pay her children’s school fees which cost Lesotho millions when the government faces a financial crisis. He said while the foreign service regulations allow Mokaeane to enrol her children in private school, staff salaries should always be the priority.



The fees for Mokaeane’s three children, Mothae said, “take all the allocated funds, exceed a million (Maloti) and is sometimes way over the budget.”

“But other employees there have taken their children to public schools which are also fancy and good unless one wants to spend their money on private schools.” He alleged that Mokaeane has told mission staff that her children’s education is more important than their salaries.



“The worst part is that she is the signatory to the financial accounts but sometimes decides not to pay workers’ salaries”.

“I told her to prioritise salaries before children’s fees. Last December I gave her an ultimatum that if she does not pay salaries on time, I would take those signatory rights and give them to someone else. She only started paying then.”



“People should not be extravagant unnecessarily as the London public schools are still the best,” he said, adding that “private schools are just meant for one to spend extra money”. Mothae said the previous principal secretary advised Mokaeane not to enrol her children in a private school because the government was broke but she insisted.



The result, he said, is that Mokaeane is now spending millions to keep her children in school while salaries are unpaid. “All the irregularities happen in London commission only, other commissions can sit down and solve their problems,” he said.



The principal secretary said Mokaeane asked the Prime Minister to intervene but was referred back to him. “I do not understand Mokaeane’s mindset as she even sent the Prime Minister WhatsApp messages saying he should intervene. The Prime Minister only takes formal letters not informal or WhatsApp messages.”

Staff Reporter