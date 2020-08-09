Radio presenter spends night in cell

MASERU-A controversial presenter with the privately owned Space Age MXXL Radio Station, Ralikonelo Joki, is in trouble after he allegedly insulted a female magistrate while she was on duty.



Joki, popularly known as Leqhashasha (The Effervescent One), was picked up by the police on Tuesday and spent the chilly night in police holding cells.

He appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court yesterday. She is being accused of insulting Magistrate ’Makopano Rantšo.

The case is before Magistrate Senekal Qobolo.



Joki, according to the charge sheet, insulted Magistrate Rantšo while she was on duty near Maqhekung, Ha-Mabote, in Berea.

Magistrate Rantšo was part of a crew that was working with the newly introduced Traffic Mobile Court which is currently moving around Maseru dispensing with traffic cases speedily.

Joki was released on M1 000 bail. He was also made to pay a surety of M5 000.



The prosecution accuses Joki of insulting the magistrate while she was on duty.

The prosecution said Joki responded by insulting the magistrate after she reprimanded him by saying: “Ha ke buisoe joalo ke Basali ’na”, a sexist comment loosely translated ‘women don’t talk to me like this’.



Magistrates are addressed as Their Worship in court as a form of respect.

Addressing a Mosotho woman as mosali (woman) during a formal business conversation is regarded as disrespectful.



She is called ’mè (mother), the equivalent of madam or lady in English.

Joki will appear again before the court on August 10 for remand.

Itumeleng Khoete