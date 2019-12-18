Ramoepane still on the hook

…as bid to have the charges dropped flops

MASERU – AN attempt by Major Pitso Ramoepane to have the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) completely drop a murder charge against him failed on Monday.

Major Ramoepane, through his lawyer Advocate Karabo Mohau KC, challenged the DPP’s decision to withdraw his charge insisting that the charges be dropped altogether.

A withdrawal means that the prosecution can still reinstate the charges at a later stage.

Major Ramoepane was charged with murder or alternatively conspiring to kill Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander, Lieutenant General Khoantle Motšomotšo, in September 2017.

The crown alleged that Major Ramoepane conspired with Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi after the commander decided to hand soldiers suspected of various crimes over to the police.

Brigadier Sechele and Colonel Hashatsi were shot dead after killing the commander in his office at the army headquarters at Ratjomose Barracks.

The High Court on Monday accepted the withdrawal of the murder charge against Major Ramoepane, although the prosecution can still summon him if it so desires or gets more evidence.

Justice Onkemetse Bashi Tshosa, while delivering judgment, explained that the DPP has a right to withdraw the case against the accused person based on provisions of section 278(3) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Justice Tshosa said the crown should pay Ramoepane’s legal costs.

The application to withdraw the charges against Ramoepane was filed last week by the prosecution, indicating that the evidence against him was very weak.

Advocate Shaun Abrahams SC, former prosecution boss in South Africa, explained that after consulting with the last witness in the case he found it wise to advise the DPP Hlalefang Motinyane to excuse Major Ramopane from the case.

He however explained that Major Ramoepane faces many charges, hence will remain in prison for a long time.

Last week, his lawyer Advocate Karabo Mohau KC argued that it would be wise for the DPP to totally drop the charges against his client.

Advocate Mohau explained that Major Ramoepane has been in custody for two years and it was unfair that the DPP decided to merely withdraw the case instead of wholly dropping the murder charge.

Itumeleng Khoete