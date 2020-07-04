Ramohlanka elected new Deputy Speaker

MASERU-Lebohang Ramohlanka was yesterday elected the Deputy Speaker of Parliament becoming the first Mosotho woman to hold the prestigious position.



Ramohlanka secured 61 votes against the All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s Nyapane Kaya’s 48.

She replaces Teboho Lehloenya who was booted out of the position on Monday (See story on Page 14, 15).



Motete MP Tumahole Lerafa of the ABC nominated Ramohlanka to the position and was seconded by Lethusang Kompi.

Alliance of Democrats (AD) MP Thuso Litjobo nominated Kaya to be the Deputy Speaker and was seconded by Motoboli.

But Kaya only garnered 48 seats.



Speaker of Parliament Sephiri Motanyane said 110 MPs had voted while one ballot paper was spoiled.

Ramohlanka took an oath of allegiance to His Majesty King Letsie III and to Lesotho’s laws.



The nomination came barely two days after Lehloenya from the AD was voted out of the position.

Lerafa lodged a vote of ‘no confidence’ against Lehloenya and was seconded by Maama MP Mankoe Maime.



Ramohlanka once worked as the Clerk of Parliament.

And between 2000 and 2005, she was deployed as Lesotho’s High Commissioner in London.



After 2005, she was appointed the District Administrator of her home district – Mafeteng.

Former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili appointed Ramohlanka as the Government Secretary in 2015.

Nkheli Liphoto