Rapapa blasts ABC defectors

MASERU – Good riddance.

That’s how All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairman, Sam Rapapa, views the decision by Professor Nqosa Mahao and nine MPs to leave the party last week.



Rapapa, who is also the MP for Mosalemane constituency, told ABC supporters in Sebitia branch last weekend that Mahao and his rebels had “miscalculated badly”.

He said when things were tough in the ABC and the fight was nasty, the MPs did not defect only to do so when there was relative calm in the party.

“Now when the fight is so minimal some people have opted to jump ship,” Rapapa said.



Rapapa said he was involved in a series of fierce brawls in the ABC’s internal elections which were rigged but he never left the party.

He said during the difficult times, some people were advising that they should jump ship and form a new party but he refused to budge.

He said for an MP to qualify for a pension, one has to have two consecutive terms.



“I have been in parliament for two terms. I have got eight years as an MP,” Rapapa said.

Rapapa took a shot at Berea MP Motlatsi Maqelepo, Mphosong MP Libe Motšoane, Pela-Tšoeu’s Mphosi Nkhasi, Likhoele’s Molefi Phamotse and ’Mamoipone Senauoane of Thaba-Tseka for defecting too early.

He said they have been in parliament for only one term and should they not be reelected in the coming 2022 general election they would not be eligible for a parliamentary pension.



“These MPs have personally deprived themselves of their right to get a pension for the simple reason that they support a man instead of their party,” he said.

Rapapa said the Mokhotlong MP, Tefo Mapesela, who defected from the ABC to form his own Basotho Progressive Party (BPP) should just cool down.

“I warned those who later defected from the ABC that they would be just 13 but they insisted that they would be 20.”



Even if they were 20, they could not form government, he said.

He said the BAP “is even surpassed by the weak AD (which has more) numbers in parliament”.

He said two AD MPs had just left but still the BAP could not have more seats than the AD.

Rapapa said he is thankful that Professor Mahao had left the ABC.

He said he wants to be a Prime Minister under the banner of the ABC.

Majara Molupe