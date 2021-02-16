RCL youths fume over Rantšo’s ouster

MASERU-THE Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) youth league is furious after party leader, Keketso Rantšo, was fired “like a dog” from her ministerial post last week.

The youths are now demanding that Rantšo joins the opposition in parliament.



Itumeleng Ntja, who is the president of the RCL youth league, told thepost that they feel disrespected and betrayed by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

“He should have talked to our leader before dismissing her,” Ntja said, adding that Rantšo was “thrown out of the cabinet like a dog”.

She said Rantšo’s dismissal was “done to humiliate her”.



Ntja argued that Majoro should have called Rantšo for talks just like when the All Basotho Convention (ABC) courted the RCL before cobbling up the coalition government.

She said when the Thomas Thabane-led government collapsed last May, the RCL remained loyal to the ABC hoping the party would return the favour.

“They have been saying she has only one seat as if they do not need it,” she said.



“We were surprised by the dismissal letter that came on Wednesday, at least we expected them to talk to our leader first.”

She said many RCL members want Rantšo to immediately cross the floor to the opposition benches when parliament reopens next week.

She said when the current coalition deal between the ABC and the Democratic Congress (DC) was penned, the RCL and the Basotho National Party (BNP) joined as allies of the ABC while other parties came as partners of the DC.



“We feel that our ally, the ABC, through their member the Prime Minister we elected together, has embarrassed and humiliated our leader,” she said.

She said under normal circumstances the ABC should have called the RCL’s national executive committee and discussed the issue of removing Rantšo in a way that would be acceptable to all.

She said when the ABC approached the RCL to form the coalition government it had a reason and she wondered why the same reason could not influence them to call the RCL for talks now when Rantso was fired.



She added that their national executive committee was yet to discuss the way forward “even though the youth committee and others are fed up”.

She said this was a clear sign that the coalition government did not think much of the RCL.

This was evident as the RCL was sidelined when jobs were being parceled to youths in different ministries.



“All along we have been patient because our leader kept saying things would be OK.”

“She has always stood by the side of the ABC as a sign of loyalty,” she said.

Ntja said Rantšo fell victim to her own kindness as she has been telling them that everything will be alright until she was summarily fired last week.



Rantšo refused to comment, saying she did not like thepost.

The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, has equally accused Majoro of not consulting the ABC executive committee when he fired the ministers.

Hlaele said Majoro never applied to be a prime minister but he was chosen through the ABC “and therefore he is supposed to be consulting through our working committee”.



“Majoro does not need to be a member of the NEC to communicate with the NEC,” Hlaele said, adding that “as long as he was chosen through the ABC, he is supposed to consult it”.

Hlaele said Majoro used to consult their committee until late last year when he stopped without stating any reasons.

“Majoro can make reshufflings anytime as he wishes but he must consult the party that gave him power,” Hlaele said.

He said his fear is also that the decision to fire the RCL leader might threaten their warm relations with the RCL that began a long time ago.

Nkheli Liphoto