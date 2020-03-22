Road Fund donates groceries to students

MASERU – IN a bid to fight poverty, the Road Fund this week donated groceries to 20 vulnerable students at Thaba-Bosiu Primary School.

School uniforms and bags were also among the donations.

The Acting Principal ’Mamoji Materase said she is happy because many of those students were coming to school on empty stomachs.

Materase said it is easy to spot them out because they always look weak and always isolate themselves from other students that you would even think they are sick.

“Sometimes we as teachers give them our food so that they will be normal like other students,” she said.

Materase said after a few minutes of having breakfast, those kids become energetic and also play with the other students.

Materase said most of them do not wear the required school uniform or wear torn uniforms. She said she is happy with what the Road Fund did because for the first time these students will look like others.

Road Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nkekeletse Makara, said they gave out donations to help students to have a better future and be responsible adults in the future. Village councillor Mojaki Moqalane said there are about 20 students who are extremely vulnerable at the school. He said they are grateful for the donations.

’Makhotso Rakotsoane