Schools turn to virtual learning

MASERU-THE Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have affected nearly every sector in the country, but few are as affected as the education sector.

Schools and colleges are closed, with no sign of when they will open. Online learning has become the in-thing, but it is proving to be a challenge for some.



Nthabiseng Potiane, a Centre for Accounting Studies’ (CAS) Chartered Institute of Management (CIMA) first year student, says online learning “is very challenging” compared to physical classes.

Potiane says data is unaffordable for many students who come from poor backgrounds. She has to buy M50 of data weekly to be able to participate in class via Google meet.



“This requires a lot of money which my parents do not have and I missed two classes already since the schools’ reopening,” she says.

“I relied on my classmates for information that I missed.”

She says it would be cheaper for learning materials to be shared via instant messaging app, WhatsApp



Thabo Sesinyi, another CAS fresher, says he missed classes for an entire week because he was yet to master how the system operates.

“I am still learning how this operates, just now I pressed the speaker accidentally and it disturbed the class. I did not even know how to undo such until I got assistance,” Sesinyi says.



Another CAS student, Nthabiseng Raselimo, says it will take her some time to get used to online learning.

Raselimo says sometimes her data runs out while class is still on while network connection can be a problem.

Raselimo says she used to buy 800 MB weekly but it was not enough.

“I wish we were already getting allowances,” she says.

Raselimo says some of her classmates have not attended a single class due to lack of resources.



“We are 50 in our WhatsApp group, about 20 are missing classes,” she said.

CAS’s SRC Minister for Academic Affairs, Bokope Sesemane, says students are slowly getting used to online learning.

“All they have to do was adapt to this change and get used to it,” Sesemane said.



However some students still struggle with equipment, he said.

“They still need laptops and some students are struggling,” he said.

To alleviate the problem and help students with both data and equipment, the institution on Friday applied to the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) for funds. There has been no response to date, said Sesemane.



Sesemane said students should be granted a data package.

“This will solve our problem as students will be able to buy monthly data and join classes,” he said.

National University of Lesotho (NUL) Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Reatlehile Makateng, said both students and the institution were yet to catch up with online learning.



Makateng said the university still lacks facilities (electronic material) for online learning.

He says the absence of an up-to-date website makes the situation worse.

“Our website needs modification as it is not up to the standard,” he said.

Makateng said the website allows for the upload of materials “but there is no teaching and learning, we can’t even watch a video lecture.”



He noted that online learning is not effective for some courses.

“Practical courses require provision for school attendance under certain conditions,” he said, adding that they held a meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss their concerns and the way forward on Tuesday.

He said officials at the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) are “not willing” to listen to strategies proffered by the students’ body.



“Nacosec only listens to the Ministry of Education yet the ministry does not have any strategies so far,” he said.

However, he said the parliament social cluster came to their rescue after agreeing to form a working committee that will come up with solutions to the challenges faced by students and learning institutions.

“Should they not assist, students will be forced to do with the available but inadequate online learning,” he said.



Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) SRC President, Retšelisitsoe Mathebeng, says students used WhatsApp to disseminate information but not to participate in online learning.

He said it is still unclear whether the institution will adopt online learning for the upcoming semester like other institutions have done.

“Virtual education was never official here as we were still attending classes observing all the set Covid-19 regulations,” he said.



He said university management informed them that their request to introduce online learning at Council of Higher Learning (CHE) has not been approved.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our last semester practice. Students will go to school in batches,” he said.

He says they were put into two groups: the first will go to school from

Monday to Thursday while the other from Thursday to Sunday.

Lesotho College of Education (LCE) SRC President, Motlalehi Fako, said the body has written to the Ministry of Development Planning requesting a data bail-out but there has been no response.

“But we are hopeful that we will still have a meeting with them,” he said.

“Students cannot afford laptops or smartphones for online engagements and some lecturers are still reluctant to use it due to lack of knowledge,” he said.



Lesotho Agricultural College President, Tšitso Khereng, said online learning was difficult due to the practical nature of their courses.

“How are we expected to do that online?” he asked.

The NMDS Director, Thabo Ntoi, said the outbreak of Covid-19 means “things will not be done the normal way” and asked for patience.

“Processes will take longer than when we were working in a normal environment,” he said.



Ntoi said he cannot reveal how soon students will sign their contracts but the institution was already working on the issue

He says the M550 data allowance was “a once off thing” as Covid-19 has caused reductions in revenue.



“We will only be able to cater for certain needs, we cannot buy them laptops as requested,” he said, adding, “Students should budget well and not live like things are normal.”

He said the organisation is working with relevant stakeholders “to see how they can assist to make online learning easier for students”.

“We will see where that will lead us but students should also be reasonable… the virus has affected our economy,” Ntoi said.



The Education Ministry’s Basic Education Principal Secretary, Dr Neo Liphoto, said the reopening of schools will be determined by the Prime Minister.

He said the education sector is working on ensuring that online teaching proceeds smoothly.



Parliament’s Social Cluster Chairman, Fako Moshoeshoe, said online learning won’t produce quality students.

He said the social cluster was pleading for precautionary measures to be put in place before schools reopen.



Online learning, he said, is very difficult financially. “It is so stressful but Covid-19 should not lead to the death of education.”

He said the closure of learning institutions has affected students psychologically and many have resorted to drugs and unprotected sex.

’Mapule Motsopa