Sekata could quit LCD

MASERU-Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) stalwart, Teboho Sekata, could walk away from the party as a bitter leadership wrangle threatens to further weaken the party, thepost heard this week.



What has miffed Sekata, according to an audio clip that has been circulating on social media this week, is what he calls the overbearing conduct of deputy party leader Tšeliso Mokhosi.

There are allegations that Mokhosi is arrogant and wants his opinions to carry the day during debates, a situation that has now incensed Sekata, who is the party’s secretary general.



What makes the situation worse is that when he complains to party leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, his complaints are never taken seriously and he is ignored.

Sekata is now scheduled to meet party heavyweights in a push for a solution to the problems.



He told thepost that he would only be in a position to comment after he has met the leadership of the party.

“I will only be in the position to talk to you after Thursday,” he said.

Sekata has been serving as the LCD secretary general since 2018.



If he quits, that would be a massive blow to the LCD after two other senior officials left the party in the last two years.



The first to leave was Lebohang Thotanyana, a former mines minister who was the party’s face in Teya-Teyaneng.

He was followed by Bothata Mahlala, a business tycoon who used to bankroll the party’s campaigns.

The two former officials all complained about Mokhosi when they defected from the party.



Thotanyana has since joined the All Basotho Convention (ABC) while Mahlala is playing it low.

Thotanyana refused to comment this week saying he was no longer interested in the LCD affairs because he has found a new home.

He was credited with raising a huge war-chest for the LCD because of his close links with business people.

Thotanyana was working closely with Mahlala in the fund-raising campaigns.



Mahlala said he quit the party because it has been captured by certain individuals who were benefiting while the majority suffered.

He accused Metsing of protecting his own favourites within the party.

He said people like Thotanyana were blocked from contesting for the party’s deputy leadership, a position currently held by Mokhosi.



Mahlala said there were attempts to block Sekata from contesting for the position of secretary general because the party leader had a soft spot for Mamello Morrison.

He accused the party leadership of blocking internal elections in 2018 because it did not want the national executive committee changed.

“During the closed meetings, the leadership said it did not want the election because it was still happy with that committee,” Mahlala said.



He said he approached the committee and expressed his unhappiness about the matter but he was ignored.

He said he was not gunning for any position in the party as he was just an ordinary member.



He said the LCD was not operating as a democratic party.

Mahlala said he assisted the LCD in many ways but left because “it was no longer serving the interests of the electorate but certain individuals”.

On Tuesday the LCD deputy spokesman Lesolle Phalatsi dismissed as untrue claims by Sekata in the audio clips.



Phalatsi said he was concerned that Sekata was complaining of oppression and discrimination when he had never raised these issues within the party.

“We are hearing of these complaints by Sekata for the first time,” Phalatsi said.



“Sekata never asked our committee for intervention on problems that he is talking about,” he said.

Phalatse said “it is a lie that our leader is discriminating (against individuals) and has hatred because he is always humble”.

“He always advises us to be patient and humble when doing our work,” Phalatsi said.



However, Phalatsi conceded that the party’s national executive committee had received several reports showing that their MPs were unhappy with the state of the party.

He said during its meeting last week the national executive committee passed the issue to their parliamentary caucus to work it out under Metsing’s chairmanship.



He said it is not a secret that Mokhosi and Sekata, despite coming from the same party and serving in the same executive committee, competed for the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship which Sekata won.

He said according to their constitution their caucus has to meet to decide how voting will be done.



“Even for electing the chief whip,” he said.

He said the parliamentary committee will also discuss the issue of PAC at length.

When contacted for comment, Mokhosi said he was not aware of the accusations made against him.

“I will only be able to comment after I have seen what they have said about me,” he said.



He also referred the paper to the party’s information department.

The party’s publications officer, Apesi Ratšele, said there is no single person who has left the party because of Mokhosi.



He said the people who have left should give clear and valid reasons why they parted ways with the party.

Majara Molupe & Nkheli Liphoto