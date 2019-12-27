Setsomi hits hard times
MASERU – SENIOR Superintendent Lebohang Setsomi’s return from a tough two years in exile has turned sour.
S/Supt Setsomi came back from South Africa in September after the government said he was not linked to any crime.
He was hoping to immediately return to work and start rebuilding his life but until now he has not been reinstated and his salary remains frozen.
“My family has been struggling to survive since my salary was cut in December 2017,’’ S/Supt Setsomi told thepost this week.
S/Supt Setsomi fled the country in July 2017, barely a month after the current coalition government took power, after allegedly receiving death threats.
Back then he told thepost that he believed he was being targeted after being accused of being instrumental in the controversial promotion of 30 police officers after the June 3, 2017 snap election.
The then Commissioner of Police, Molahlehi Letsoepa, had promoted more than 30 police officers on June 4, 2017 just a day after the parliamentary election that ousted former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his coalition partners interpreted the promotions as Mosisili’s attempt to put his men in strategic positions before leaving office.
S/Supt Setsomi, who worked in the police’s procurement office, was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police.
The promotions were however reversed.
While S/Supt Setsomi is being sent from pillar to post the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS)’s Assistant Superintendent Bereng Ramahetlane, with whom he returned from exile on the same day, is back at work.
Sources told thepost that some senior officers are hostile to S/Supt Setsomi’s return.
“This issue is being discussed at the upper echelons in the government,” a source said.
“A number of ministers are involved in this issue.’’
The principal secretary of the Ministry of Police, Matela Thabane, confirmed that S/Supt Setsomi is yet to be reinstated but refused to give further details.
He referred questions to the Minister of Police, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, who is on official business in Egypt.
Assistant Supt Ramahetlane fled to South Africa in August 2018 after being called for questioning by the police over a leaked government gazette.
He claimed he was severely tortured by the police.
Majara Molupe
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /home/thepostc/public_html/wp-content/themes/trendyblog-theme/includes/single/post-tags-categories.php on line 7
About author
You might also like
Ex-minister blows M383k on hotel bill
MASERU – FORMER Minister of Law, Mootsi Lehata, blew a staggering M383 304 on his meals and accommodation while staying at a local hotel last year. The damning revelation is contained
’Maesaiah’s brother arrested for fraud
MASERU – THE younger brother of the First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane was arrested this week for allegedly swindling people of M22 000 on the pretext that he would ask his sister
By boat and on horseback
QACHA’S NEK – Unable to get a pregnant woman across the river to the nearest hospital, midwife Teboho Phalo had the most hair-raising experience of her career – delivering a baby
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!