Setsomi hits hard times

MASERU – SENIOR Superintendent Lebohang Setsomi’s return from a tough two years in exile has turned sour.

S/Supt Setsomi came back from South Africa in September after the government said he was not linked to any crime.

He was hoping to immediately return to work and start rebuilding his life but until now he has not been reinstated and his salary remains frozen.

“My family has been struggling to survive since my salary was cut in December 2017,’’ S/Supt Setsomi told thepost this week.

S/Supt Setsomi fled the country in July 2017, barely a month after the current coalition government took power, after allegedly receiving death threats.

Back then he told thepost that he believed he was being targeted after being accused of being instrumental in the controversial promotion of 30 police officers after the June 3, 2017 snap election.

The then Commissioner of Police, Molahlehi Letsoepa, had promoted more than 30 police officers on June 4, 2017 just a day after the parliamentary election that ousted former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his coalition partners interpreted the promotions as Mosisili’s attempt to put his men in strategic positions before leaving office.

S/Supt Setsomi, who worked in the police’s procurement office, was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The promotions were however reversed.

While S/Supt Setsomi is being sent from pillar to post the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS)’s Assistant Superintendent Bereng Ramahetlane, with whom he returned from exile on the same day, is back at work.

Sources told thepost that some senior officers are hostile to S/Supt Setsomi’s return.

“This issue is being discussed at the upper echelons in the government,” a source said.

“A number of ministers are involved in this issue.’’

The principal secretary of the Ministry of Police, Matela Thabane, confirmed that S/Supt Setsomi is yet to be reinstated but refused to give further details.

He referred questions to the Minister of Police, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, who is on official business in Egypt.

Assistant Supt Ramahetlane fled to South Africa in August 2018 after being called for questioning by the police over a leaked government gazette.

He claimed he was severely tortured by the police.

Majara Molupe