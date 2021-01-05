Small Business Ministry’s top official suspended

MASERU-THE Director of Marketing in the Ministry of Small Business Development, Lekhooe Makhate, has been suspended following a failure to pay wool and mohair farmers.



The ministry’s Principal Secretary Tankiso Phapano told thepost yesterday that Minister Keketso Sello is “trying hard to solve the wool and mohair problems”.

Phapano said while trying to address the farmers’ issues, they realized Makhate had to be suspended to allow investigations into the problems.

He declined to state the reasons for Makhate’s suspension.



Phapano could also not reveal their suspicions against Makhate in relation to the non-payment of wool and mohair farmers.

Efforts to contact Makhate on his mobile phone were unsuccessful yesterday.

Phapano said Sello is committed to put a stop to the farmers’ payment woes which have been going on since 2018.

He said they started with the district consultations where they visited different farmers’ associations and individuals to hear about their problems.



“The majority of them complained of not getting paid since 2018 until today,” Phapano said.

He said they had set a time-frame to resolve most of the farmers’ problems by end of December this year.

He said their core mandate is to localise wool and mohair trade and all related processes with the aim to create jobs for Basotho.

Phapano said they wanted to find out exactly how the sale of the wool and mohair was done.



“We do not sleep seeking answers,” he said.

Phapano said some people even died while some failed to take their children to school due to the poverty brought by the unfair handling of wool and mohair industry.

“It is our duty to make the environment conducive for the sale and buying of the produce for the sake of Basotho,” he said.



He said Sello is set to propose how wool and mohair farmers will be financially assisted after a report that shed some light into the extent to which they are suffering.

“The decision will be determined when the report has been finalised and filed,” he said.



Phapano said if their investigations into how farmers were not paid would not bear positive fruits they would have to return to the brokers and ask what exactly happened.

He said in their letter he told Makhate that his fate will be determined by what they will find during the investigations.

“If need be, he will have to answer questions on what exactly transpired,” he said.



He said there were times when the farmers did not want to meet the ministry but now everything is alright as the minister promised to ensure the smooth sale of the produce and how the localisation can be made successful.

Nkheli Liphoto