Soldiers beat up rogue police officer

MASERU-A rogue police officer who decided to go and rob a Pakistani businessman at St Michael’s near Roma will rue his “misfortune” after soldiers caught him in the act and thoroughly clobbered him.

The soldiers later handed him, together with another accomplice, to the police in Roma.



A third suspect sped away in a silver-gray Honda Fit belonging to the rogue police officer, according to the police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli.

On Tuesday a video of soldiers and village men beating up the policeman in plain clothes made rounds on social media.



S/Supt Mopeli confirmed that the cop was working at the Lithoteng police station.

He said the third suspect is still at large.

But the police have intensified the search for him and have even asked the community to help them with leads to arrest him.



“That man was to serve as their transporter,” he said.

He pleaded with the entire nation to help identify the man and then call the nearest police station so that he too is arrested.



He said the suspect nearly stole M9 300 that was from the Pakistani national’s shop in Nazareth.

Senior Superintendent Mopeli said the suspects pretended to be on a road block at St Michael’s on the outskirts of Maseru where they pulled over the Pakistani’s vehicle then stopped it before pointing a gun at him demanding money.

“They tried to take his money bag but he refused and fought them,” he said.

He said the Pakistan man fought tooth and nail with the robbers until he realised that their gun was just a toy.

“They then fled the place with their vehicle but later dumped it and ran in different directions,” Senior Superintendent Mopeli said.



Senior Superintendent Mopeli said what made the matter easy was that the LDF officers were still nearby.

He said the people who were around that place alerted the army who then rushed to the scene.



He said the apprehended police officer was expected to be on duty on the same day he was involved in the attempted robbery.

Later, the two men were arrested by the army and the community before taking them to Roma Hospital with injuries from the assault.

Senior Superintendent Mopeli said the police officer has a battery of cases to answer but could not table them.

Nkheli Liphoto