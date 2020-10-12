Soldiers want two judges out

MASERU-DETAINED soldiers and police officers who are facing treason and murder charges have filed an urgent application in the High Court to block two judges from hearing their cases.



The soldiers, who include former army boss, Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli, say the two judges are “unfit to hold office”.

They want Justices Charles Hungwe and Onkemetse Tshosa not to preside over their cases.



They say Justice Hungwe had directed that an indictment be read and that the accused should plead “despite the objections that there has not been full discovery of the docket”.

That rendered him unfit to preside over their case, they said.

They argued that the defence counsel had not been served with the indictment that was read to Police Superintendent Thabo Tšukulu, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Police Constable Mokalekale Khetheng.



Their complaint is that Justice Hungwe did “not allow the defence sufficient time to prepare for trial”.

They also complained that Justice Hungwe directed that “the trial (should) proceed in the absence of counsel for Thabo Tšukulu in circumstances where he was forced by law not to be before court”.



They say the judge was wrong when he recorded and read from a file that on June 22, 2020 the crown counsel had objected to the application for discovery of the investigation diary saying the defence was not entitled to it but “no such submissions were ever made before court on that day”.



The complainants also say the judge was wrong when he ordered that the investigation diary be made available when “the court meant that it be available to the prosecution by the police”.

The application before him, they argue, was that the investigation diary be availed to the defence by the prosecution.



Justice Hungwe is also accused of directing the investigating officer to accompany Superintendent Tšukulu to his home to fetch part of his defence document when there was no application seeking that.

On the part of Justice Tshosa, the complainants say he is unfit to hold office because on August 14, 2020 he denied the defence counsel an opportunity to address the court on preliminary issues before reading of the indictment.



They say Justice Tshosa, despite that the defence lawyers said were unable to consult with their clients due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, had directed that the indictment be read.

The complainants said the judge went on to have the indictment read despite that Private Sebilo Sebilo’s lawyer was not before court and the court had accepted his explanation for his absence.



They also accuse him of directing that the indictment be read and the accused plead despite that the crown had reported that its witnesses would not be before court due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“On 21 September 2020 the court gave a ruling on a purported recusal application without hearing evidence,” the complainants said.



They also complained that even after hearing that Private Khauhelo Makoae had been certified to be mentally unstable Justice Tshosa had directed that the trial be set down for hearing.

Itumeleng Khoete