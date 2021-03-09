Sparks fly over world’s oldest profession

MASERU-SHOULD Lesotho legalise prostitution?

That is the emotive question MPs will put to the public when they have gatherings across the country to discuss a Bill that seeks to legalise prostitution.



But even before the MPs have held a single public gathering a firestorm has ensued over the proposed law.

On one hand are groups that oppose the Bill on the basis of morality and religion.

Such people are quick to reach for the Bible or other religious book to justify their hostility to the Bill.



Among them are those who use cultural refrains to push back against the proposed law.

On the other hand are groups that believe prostitution should be legalised to protect sex workers.

These stand on the idea that a law would protect sex workers from abuse. They also point out that a law doesn’t necessarily mean there will be an increase in the number of sex workers. Rather, they say, it merely legislates a trade that has been there for centuries.



It is the law criminalising it that makes prostitution such a dangerous job, they argue.

The Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA), a women’s rights lobby group, is at the forefront of those pushing for the legalisation of sex work.

The organisation says sex work has to be legalised primarily to protect the rights of sex workers who are subjected to rape, robbery and other forms of violence.



Attorney Mohau Maapesa, WLSA Programmes Manager, says Basotho should accept that “sex work has always been there and will continue to happen”.

Maapesa says legalising prostitution will empower sex workers to report abuses without the fear of stigmatisation and prosecution.



Her views chime with the general findings of a series of stories published by thepost several years ago. Sex workers interviewed for those stories indicated that they are subjected to rape and other abuses by their clients. And when they file reports the police rarely take their cases seriously.

Some said in some cases the police either abuse them or blame them for inviting the misery on themselves.



Maapesa says the fact that sex workers are considered criminals perpetuate their abuse.

She says it “boggles the mind why people are always concerned about the people who sell sex and not those who buy it”.

“Being on the streets does not imply that one could have sex with anybody without her consent,” she argues.

“These sex workers are sometimes raped, assaulted and not paid after offering their services,” she said.



But churches say decriminalising sex work is against religious principles and the values of Basotho.

Bishop Monaheng Sekese, the secretary general of the Assemblies of God, says his opposition is based on the Bible which says prostitution is anti-God.

Bishop Monaheng says legalising prostitution would “definitely mean that we are for them as the nation”.



He also took a nationalistic posture to support his argument.

“The Church has been brought into the country by the founder of the Basotho nation Moshoeshoe I. So, if this country could legalise the sex work it would be undermining what Moshoeshoe as the founder of this nation has laid for the nation,” he said.



The Bishop says prayers and income-generating projects is the answer to the rampant unemployment that forces women into prostitution.

He said the church has a project called Hope of the World which assist sex workers to find other means to earn a living.

Bishop Sekese believes those pushing the Bill are influenced by western cultures and were funded by the West.

About 77 countries in the world have legalised sex work.

Those countries include Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Finland and France and Germany.



Bishop Sekese says if the government has problems with creating jobs for the youths, it should say so and not hide behind the legalisation of sex work.

“We are here as the church to help,” he says.

He says what these girls are doing is simply an evil spirit that needs to be exorcised.

“These people need to convert.”

“Why does the government not legalise theft because it is also a social ill?” he said.



For him, sex work is both against the democratic and religious principles.

Reverend Tebatso Molapo, the secretary general of the Lesotho Council of Churches who belongs to the United Reformed Church, says the church will never support the legalisation of sex work.

“It is ungodly to legalise sex work or to allow the females to go onto the streets to get money in exchange for sex,” Rev Molapo said.



Rev Molapo said legalising sex work will not create jobs for the youths.

“The move to legalise sex work would be exposing girls to harmful practices and diseases that might end up killing them.”

Rev Molapo said Lesotho has enough resources to look after its people.

“What is the challenge is that the resources are in the hands of wrong people who do not care about the nation,” he said.



Al-Hajj Sekhonyana Molapo, a Muslim, says they are against the move.

“This is totally against the will of God because that is like committing adultery,” Hajj Molapo said.

Hajj Molapo said western countries are sponsoring organisations like WLSA to lobby for the legalisation of prostitution.



The chairperson of parliament’s Social Cluster committee, Fako Moshoeshoe, says it is for Basotho to decide what they want. He said the gatherings are meant to solicit the public’s views about the Bills.

Moshoeshoe says the global trend is that sex work should be legalised but Basotho should be allowed to have their say before parliament debates the proposed law.



The debate is likely to be more combustive during the public gatherings.

But judging by the gulf in thinking between the groups it is highly unlikely that there will be an agreement.

In the end it might boil down to what the MPs prefer rather than what the people say. Long sessions of heated debates and protest marches await.

Majara Molupe