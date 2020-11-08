Spur shuts down

MASERU-EAGLE Mountain Spur’s only restaurant in Lesotho is shutting down, leaving at least 40 people without jobs.

Opened 11 years ago, Spur was one of the prime attractions at Pioneer Mall.

It is yet another victim of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic that have thrown economies and businesses into a tailspin.



Its closure illustrates the ruinous impact of the pandemic on businesses, especially those in the retail and tourism sector.

Mpilo Boutique Hotel is yet to reopen after the lockdown and has retrenched dozens of workers.

Other lodges across the country are also struggling to return to business. Even big hotels are barely surviving.



Paulo Defreitas, the restaurant’s director, said the past eight months have been difficult for the business.

Defreitas said they believe it will not make business sense to keep the franchise in Lesotho under the current economic conditions.

“We have tried all we can but came to a painful decision to shut down because it’s just not sustainable,” Defreitas said.



“It’s unfortunate that we now have to let go of 40 people who worked so hard to provide excellent services to our clients and keep the Spur brand alive in Lesotho.”

Defreitas said while it will cost about M500 000 to reopen the restaurant “there is no chance that such expenditure could be recouped under the current conditions”.



Part of the problem, Defreitas said, is that the operating hours stipulated by the government are not favourable for restaurant business.

The biggest chunk of a restaurant’s profits is from alcohol beverages whose sale is currently restricted.

In addition, the operating hours are also limiting for a restaurant like Spur which, unlike fast-food outlets, relies on people spending more time on the table.



Defreitas said although the Pioneer Mall management has been understanding “we have come to a point where we cannot keep holding on to that prime space when there are other businesses that can use it”.

“They have been very supportive during this difficult time but we cannot prejudice them of the revenue they also urgently need. It’s only fair”.

He said apart from the impact of the pandemic the restaurant has been grappling with other “red tape issues that make it hard to operate such a business in Lesotho”.



One example of this is the ban on the import of red meat some three years ago.

“It’s just the accumulation of these abrupt regulations and red tape that makes it tough to run business in Lesotho”.

“Some of those decisions trigger a spike in the cost of doing business.”

He said although the Franks Group of Companies which owns the Spur franchise is committed to Lesotho there is need for the government to support businesses.



“It’s about removing the things that cause uncertainty in the Lesotho market. It’s about avoiding the temptation to overregulate things.”

“At the moment several foreign investors have been asking about the possibility of coming to set up a shop in Lesotho after the recent business regulations. I have to be frank with them and say things are uncertain at the moment.”



Defreitas said although the owners of the Eagle Mountain Spur franchise are reluctant to have the restaurant closed “they also understand that the environment is not right for the business to break even at the moment”.

The pandemic has also affected people’s disposable income, he said.



“There could be a possibility of relocating the restaurant to another area but that is in the future because we still represent the franchise in Lesotho”.

The focus now, Defreitas added, is to grow the current business to absorb some Spur employees.

The Defreitas family owns the Galito’s, Domino’s Pizza and Liquor City franchises in Lesotho.

Staff Reporter