Standard Lesotho Bank boss dies

MASERU-Standard Lesotho Bank’s chief executive, Kendrick Cockerill, has died.

In a statement released yesterday, the bank said Cockerill died after a short illness last Tuesday.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.



The bank said Cockerill’s “untimely death is a great loss to the bank, our staff and the banking industry in general, as we were looking up to him to improve the experience of our customers across all our points of presence”.

Cockerill had a successful 32-year career with the Standard Bank Group.

He fulfilled a number of key leadership and specialist roles, both in South Africa and across various countries including, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania.



Under his stewardship the bank in Tanzania was named the Bank of The Year in 2016 by the world’s longest running international banking publication ‘The Bank Magazine’.

Two years earlier in 2014 Stanbic Bank Tanzania was named the best investment bank in Tanzania by EMEA Finance.



Cockerill joined Standard Lesotho Bank in April this year.

He replaced Mpho Vumbukani, who resigned last August after eight years at the helm of Lesotho’s biggest bank by both assets and customer base.

The Standard Lesotho Bank announced this week that it had appointed Thabiso Tšenki as the Acting Chief Executive.

Staff Reporter