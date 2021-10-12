Storm over new police promotions

MASERU – COMMISSIONER of Police Holomo Molibeli has promoted 40 police officers, a decision that has irritated the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa).

The promotions took effect last Friday.

LEPOSA spokesman, Motlatsi Mofokeng, who was fired from the police earlier this year, accused Commissioner Molibeli of failing to respect High Court orders.

He argued that Commissioner Molibeli had promoted police officers in violation of police regulations.



In April this year, the High Court nullified the promotions of Dr ’Mopa Tšiu, Assistant Commissioners Loke, Beleme Lebajoa, Senior Superintendents Ntsane, Rampai, Ntlaba and several others.

High Court judge Justice Molefi Makara ordered a review, correction and setting aside of Dr Tsiu’s appointment because it was in violation of Regulation 7 of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Administration Regulations of 2003.

He also ordered that the promotions of all other officers Commissioner Molibeli had announced on April 22 and 23, 2020 were in violation of provisions of section 8(1) and (2) of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Act of 1998.



The judge had also found that the promotions were in violation of regulation 7 of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Administration Regulation Number 202 of 2003.

Mofokeng said Commissioner Molibeli had failed to comply with Justice Makara’s court order.

“He does not want to follow court orders,” Mofokeng said.

“We are just surprised that Thomas Thabane was stopped from removing him by a court order, and now he does not respect the same courts that saved him,” he said.



He argued that amongst those Commissioner Molibeli promoted, there are those that the courts earlier said they should be demoted.

He however did not give the names of those officers.

Mofokeng said the promotions are “a clear sign that Holomo does not care about executing court orders”.

“Compol Holomo’s way of doing things is becoming weird as he does not care to respect the courts,” he said.

“A week does not pass before he shocks us.”

He said police problems are mounting as the killings statistics in the country are even rising showing that there was lack of leadership.



Mofokeng said this is because of an administration that does not want to follow the police laws.

He said for years they have tried so many times to make the police management respect the law but all was in vain.

He said they have also notified their international partners and organisations about the maladministration in the police management.

“We have given up already,” Mofokeng said.

“Those who have been illegally promoted will regret these promotions and Compol Holomo will not be affected,” he said.



Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli told thepost that “the promotions are done by the police authority not LEPOSA”.

“It is not their business at all,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

Ten officers were promoted from the rank of Lance Sergeant to Sergeant, 10 from police constable to Lance Sergeant, 20 from Sub-Inspector to Inspector.

“The fight of promotions is not yet over as it is now pending in the courts,” he said.

S/Supt Mopeli said police are still executing their duties diligently amid a lack of resources.

He said the police work around the clock to deliver services to the Basotho nation.

Nkheli Liphoto