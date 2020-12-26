Strike rocks Lerotholi Polytechnic

MASERU-ACADEMIC and non-academic staff at Lerotholi Polytechnic want the rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, out.

The staff downed tools this week and protested at the college’s campus complaining of what they said was Prof Tlali’s “autocratic style of management”.



They said they have lost confidence in the Rector.

They also listed a litany of grievances against Prof Tlali.

“No staff meetings, no interactions with staff,” the workers said in their three-page letter of grievances handed to the rector’s office.

“Over and above, the management has ignored the conditions of classrooms, labs and academic staff offices yet their own offices are cosy havens,” the workers said.



The workers said the management needs to engage more with them, saying they “are not consulted in most decisions”.

They say classrooms and laboratories are not conducive to learning and teaching.



“Lecturers get into classrooms and do not even have desks on which to place their stuff (laptops and bags),” they said.

“It is imperative that quality be maintained in classrooms for the sake of students.”

The workers said the college does not observe the WHO protocols to arrest the spread of Covid-19.



The say while the management itself holds virtual meetings in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, the “classrooms are packed with students of more than 100”.

“Is Covid only dangerous when it comes to management but does not matter when it comes to lecturers and students?”

The workers say the management set up a Covid-19 committee but they have sidelined it in running the affairs of the university.



They said when Professor Tlali joined the college three years ago he promised to look into the staff’s grievances but “it is now the third year since he has been in the employ of (the college) yet nothing has been done, and everything is getting worse”.



“The Rector advocates painting roofs of (the college) and building a wall around the campus while burning issues such as refurbishing classrooms and taking care of staff welfare should be a priority.”

Professor Tlali could not be reached for comment last night as his phone went unanswered.

Nkheli Liphoto