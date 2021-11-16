Student admissions scandal rocks university

MASERU-MANAGEMENT at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) is expected to hold a crisis meeting today following damaging allegations that it was recruiting students based on political affiliation.



The university’s spokesperson, ’Mamosa Moteetee, told thepost last night that the agenda will be an admissions officer’s leaked conversation in a WhatsApp group for Democratic Congress (DC) members.



The admissions officer, ’Maleboea ’Molotsi, allegedly told DC members whose children have not yet been admitted at the university to send their names because she was going to close the process.

’Molotsi declined to comment last night saying she does not have the authority to talk to the press.



“As you have stated that you are a journalist, you should talk to the communications office of the university. I can’t talk to the media about these things, the university’s response through the relevant office to you is my response,” ’Molotsi said.

Moteetee said the university will only have its stance on the leaked conversation after today’s executive management meeting.



’Molotsi’s conversation would seem to suggest a political hand in the student recruitment exercise rather than pure merit.

If confirmed, this would be extremely embarrassing for the university.

The president of a little-known group, Lesotho Students Convention, Thabang Mopeli, said the allegation raises serious questions about transparency in the recruitment process.



Mopeli, a student at the NUL, alleged that some names of admitted students were missing. He said it was strange that all of a sudden ’Molotsi was calling for DC members to furnish her with names of their children.



Mopeli said seven students who had been admitted at the NUL were returned from the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) on Tuesday because their names were missing from the list.



Meanwhile, the Alliance of Democrats (AD) youth league condemned ’Molotsi saying it was now clear why students who are not members of the DC have a tough time getting admitted at the university.

At a press conference yesterday, the league’s spokesman, Montoeli Ramaipato, said they had verified ’Molotsi’s trending screenshot.

Ramaipato said they are aware of “a DC member who admits DC students only at the National University.”



“We know her, we know that she is working in the administration office at the national university,” Ramaipato said.



“We appeal to the National University to take harsh measures and release a statement pertaining to this,” he said.

The youth league chairman, Sam Makhobole, said they will take harsh measures against the government if deserving students are ignored in favour of DC members.



“If (we are ignored) we will organise a strike all over the country,” Makhobole said.

Nkheli Liphoto