Student ‘exposes’ laxity at ports of entry

MASERU – A Mosotho woman studying in China who entered Lesotho without being tested for the coronavirus says the government’s bungling in dealing with the disease could have dire consequences.

Kolojane Sehloho, an International Economics and Trade student at Zhejian Normal University, said she returned from China early last month when the virus was at its peak in China.

When she arrived at Moshoeshoe I International Airport, she says she was surprised by the cavalier manner in which officials dealt with her.

She said port health officials just checked her body temperature.

After a short examination she said she was told to fill some forms then left for her home, in Ha-Pita, in the southern outskirts of Maseru.

Sehloho told thepost that the health attendants at the airport did not even tell her to be in seclusion for 14 days as the virus takes time to show symptoms in the patient’s body.

“That was not enough and I was unhappy thinking I was a threat to my country,” Sehloho said.

Her family, upon her arrival, was a bit concerned about her health as well as that of family members.

She said the following day her family told her to go to the doctor for a medical examination.

Sehloho said when she arrived at the doctor, the doctor too was at a loss as to how to handle her and transferred her to another health centre for help.

That health centre hooked them up with one hospital in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where she was told how to check or detect the virus.

“But there was no equipment to screen me there and I left,” Sehloho said.

She never went anywhere for a check-up.

Now there is a mounting fear because she has been living with her family under one roof for more than three weeks.

She said at the time she left China, the situation was still bad as everyone there was confined to a small room and sometimes without enough food.

Before leaving, she was kept in isolation for more than a month.

“I was traumatised by that and had no one to interact with,” Sehloho said.

The government admitted that there can be unintended failure to screen all people entering the country even if they come from affected areas such as China itself.

Khotso Mahamo, the International Health Regulations Manager, said there are times that some manage to pass without being screened because the ministry still does not have enough staff.

“One may pass at the time that the health porter (goes) to the toilet or is attending another administrative work,” Mahamo said.

He said they have however been assured that screening is being done.

Mahamo said so far 92 637 people have been screened at all entry ports.

He said 292 were from affected countries and they were asked to self-isolate while 245 have graduated considering when their 14 days ended and 111 went back to their countries.

Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said “if one is missed, one shouldn’t rejoice as if they are avoiding tax”.

“People should go to the health porter so as to protect their lives,” Kabi said.

Nkheli Liphoto