Students strip naked in protest

MASERU – THERE was chaos at the Technical School of Leribe (TSL) yesterday when a group of male students stripped naked to protest against the principal’s decision to call their parents for a meeting.

The meeting was meant to resolve a dispute that had led to the closure of the school six weeks ago.

The school was shut down following a strike by students who were angry at the principal for banning brutal initiation rituals meted against fresh students.



The principal, Thetsane Moholi, said he wanted to censure the students in front of their parents before reopening the school.

Moholi however said only “the soft students whom these unruly ones refer to as bo-Thabo came along with their parents”.

He said those who refused to attend the meeting and took part in the nude protest will be expelled.

“We are looking for ringleaders of their strike,” Moholi said.

He said the majority of the students refused to attend the meeting.

Moholi said the school will not tolerate initiations and bullying.



“The old students just want permission to continue performing their brutal cults on the first-year students,” he said.

“Last year during the same time they wanted to strike, just because we had stopped their vicious cults on the young first-year students.”

He said the students were angry that the school had banned balaclava hats.

“They just want the freedom to do as they please by wearing the clothes they want and ill-treat the first-year students,” he said.

Moholi however said he appreciates some of the students’ grievances about the lack of lecturers in some courses.



“We lost three teachers in the IT department, people resigned with immediate effect, there was nothing we could do about that,” he said.

He said the allegations that there were no students in the automotive and plumbing departments were false.

“Why were they silent throughout the year and make noise now when they want to abuse our new students?”

At yesterday’s meeting the students were expected to bring police clearances to prove that they have no criminal records as a requirement for further admission at the school.



“We have asked them to provide police clearances and bring their parents because we need to know the kind of people we have,” Moholi said.

The SRC president, Kuena Mohlomi, said they are unhappy that they were told to bring police clearances within a week yet it takes about a month to produce.

“The SRC is not even allowed to speak, we do not know what is happening regarding the school right now,” Mohlomi said.

He said there were no lecturers in IT, plumbing and automotive courses.

Nkheli Liphoto