Suspended DCEO boss attacks judge

MASERU – SUSPENDED Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) boss, Attorney Mahlomola Manyokole, this week launched a vicious attack against a retired judge who was appointed to investigate him.

He wants Justice Teboho Moiloa who is leading a tribunal investigating him to recuse himself.

In a startling recusal application yesterday, Attorney Manyokole alleged that Justice Moiloa would be interested in his removal from the DCEO’s top job because he was investigating him.

Attorney Manyokole has also revealed how the DCEO’s chief investigator, Thabiso Thibeli, allegedly shielded Justice Moiloa because he is the judge’s nephew.



He also said the acting DCEO director-general, Advocate Sefako Seema, had tampered with investigations in a case involving Justice Moiloa.

Attorney Manyokole has also said his witnesses who are employees at the DCEO have been threatened and out of fear that they might lose their jobs have now shrunk back.

Attorney Manyokole told the tribunal investigating his fitness to be the DCEO boss that shortly after his appointment he reignited an investigation into Justice Moiloa’s renting out of his house to former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara.



Justice Majara was entitled to a housing allowance of about M4 000 per month but she rented Justice Moiloa’s house for M27 000, which prompted the investigation.

“My decision to re-open the case reached Justice Moiloa and some politicians, and becoming the real reason and cause for my removal,” he said in an affidavit.

Attorney Manyokole also said Justice Moiloa as a High Court judge continued to serve as the chairman of the board of a local bank.

He said despite this Justice Moiloa sold his house to the then CEO of the bank. The new owner then rented it back to the bank.

Attorney Manyokole said when he assumed his duties at the DCEO he revisited the case and found that it had been stagnating because of Justice Moiloa’s relationships with some officers of the DCEO.



He said because of this some politicians pushed for his ouster.

He also said there were allegations of money laundering by Webber Newdigate, a law firm founded by Justice Moiloa, and when the alleged money laundering happened he was still a partner at the firm.

“Millions of taxpayers’ monies were paid out from the Ministry of Finance into the Webber Newdigate bank account in South Africa and later transferred into the bank account held by Webber Newdigate in Lesotho disguised as legal fees,” he said.

“DCEO under my supervision, investigated the matter, in particular the government officials and partners of Webber Newdigate (including Justice Moiloa),” he said.



“Justice Moiloa knew very well through my officers one of whom is Sefako Seema whom I removed from that investigation after he sought my authority to alert one Ms ’Mateboho Tohlang, one of the partners of Webber Newdigate, because Seema believed that she was innocent.”

He said these cases can only come to finality if the DCEO has an independent director general.

He said if he remains the director general who will see to it that the cases are pursued, “Justice Moiloa is inclined to seeing that I am removed from the post of the DG of the DCEO”.

Advocate Seema deposed to an affidavit in which he refuted Attorney Manyokole’s claims.



He said the case involving Justice Moiloa’s house that Justice Majara rented was closed a long time ago and “it is surprising if not opportunistic” that Attorney Manyokole is raising it in these proceedings.

He said even if there were investigations they would not involve Justice Moiloa.

He said there was no formal report of the case rendering it non-existent as no procedure was followed.

In short, the Webber Newdigate case was never investigated because “there was no complainant” and this rendered Attorney Manyokole as the complainant.

Nkheli Liphoto