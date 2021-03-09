Taxi operators demand full load
MASERU-TAXI operators in Maseru are angry with Prime Minister Moeketsi for not allowing them to take full passengers when he eased the lockdown last Sunday.
Maseru Region Taxi Operators (MRTO)’s spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the association will soon meet to discuss their reaction to the prime minister but said one option could be to park their taxis in protest.
“Petrol and car parts are now expensive and we can’t afford them but the government keeps saying we should lower the number of passengers,” Moea said.
“This hurts our business.”
A sedan taxi is allowed to carry only three passengers instead of the usual four while the 15-seater minibus is permitted to carry only nine.
Moea said they are running at a loss.
“We might as well stay at home because we are not making any profits,” he said.
“If we will decide to park our cars we will do so, and that is not a threat.”
He said they have been restricted for a long time “but the government never donated even food to taxi owners”.
Moea said there are some owners who bought their taxis through bank loans and are now unable to service those loans.
He said others have retrenched drivers because they cannot afford to pay their monthly wages because they no longer make money they used to.
“It is the responsibility of every taxi owner to ensure that their drivers and helpers have masks and sanitisers for their own use and passengers,” Moea said.
He said they cannot afford those.
After announcing the opening of other businesses as he eased the lockdown, Prime Minister Majoro said public transport operators will only be allowed to take a small number of passengers to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate.
He said people can easily infect each other in public transport.
Majoro relaxed the lockdown on Sunday.
Nkheli Liphoto
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /home/thepostc/public_html/wp-content/themes/trendyblog-theme/includes/single/post-tags-categories.php on line 7
About author
You might also like
Knives out for Rantšo
MASERU – A Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) youth league leader has accused her boss, Keketso Rantšo, of openly violating the party’s constitution in an attempt to cement her grip
‘Damaged’ RCL to rebrand
MASERU-DAMAGED by months of bitter power struggles, the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) party now says it wants to embark on a massive rebranding exercise. The trouble however is that
Parliament now a church: MPs
Staff Reporter MASERU THE MP for Mosalemane, Sam Rapapa, this week told the deputy speaker Montšuoe Lethoba that MPs “are now merely attending church, not parliament”. Rapapa said it is
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!