Taxi operators demand full load

MASERU-TAXI operators in Maseru are angry with Prime Minister Moeketsi for not allowing them to take full passengers when he eased the lockdown last Sunday.

Maseru Region Taxi Operators (MRTO)’s spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the association will soon meet to discuss their reaction to the prime minister but said one option could be to park their taxis in protest.



“Petrol and car parts are now expensive and we can’t afford them but the government keeps saying we should lower the number of passengers,” Moea said.

“This hurts our business.”

A sedan taxi is allowed to carry only three passengers instead of the usual four while the 15-seater minibus is permitted to carry only nine.



Moea said they are running at a loss.

“We might as well stay at home because we are not making any profits,” he said.

“If we will decide to park our cars we will do so, and that is not a threat.”

He said they have been restricted for a long time “but the government never donated even food to taxi owners”.

Moea said there are some owners who bought their taxis through bank loans and are now unable to service those loans.



He said others have retrenched drivers because they cannot afford to pay their monthly wages because they no longer make money they used to.

“It is the responsibility of every taxi owner to ensure that their drivers and helpers have masks and sanitisers for their own use and passengers,” Moea said.



He said they cannot afford those.

After announcing the opening of other businesses as he eased the lockdown, Prime Minister Majoro said public transport operators will only be allowed to take a small number of passengers to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate.

He said people can easily infect each other in public transport.

Majoro relaxed the lockdown on Sunday.

Nkheli Liphoto