Teachers blast move to reopen schools

MASERU-TEACHERS’ unions have accused Education Minister Ntlhoi Motsamai of rushing to open schools without first putting in place adequate safety measures for teachers and students in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government on Monday said all students at secondary schools to resume classes countrywide.



The unions say this happened at a time when some schools do not have basics such as running water to wash hands, soaps, hand sanitizers and masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

They said while they welcome the decision to reopen schools, the minister should have ensured that students were safe first.

Lesotho Association of Teachers (LAT) secretary general, Letsatsi Ntsibolane, told thepost that the minister did not consult the task team that was set up by the government to advise on how the reopening of schools should have been done.



“But even before the committee finishes its job the minister appears on TV saying Grade 9 and 8 should open,” Ntsibolane said.

He added it was embarrassing for the minister to say she wanted to work closely with the committee only for her to make unilateral decisions without consulting the committee.

“The committee is still working on how the opening should be done,” he said.



He said that the minister did not give much attention to the issue of social distancing in schools adding there will be a lot of congestion in schools.

“It looks like someone wanted to shift the pressure from her office to the teachers and students yet they did not complete their job,” he said.

Ntsibolane also said their mandate is to ensure that teachers were safe from the virus.

“Where teachers are not safe, we should just send the students back home,” he said.



He said they cannot subject themselves to danger they can see adding that they had suggested that schools should close on December 18.

“This is just to waste parents’ money unnecessarily.”

The Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU) secretary general, ’Mapitso Molai, said the minister’s statement was unsatisfactory as there was not enough time for teachers to prepare for the reopening of schools.



Molai added that schools will have to split classes to avoid congestion adding the minister’s statement meant all classes should be reopened.

“Some classes will not have rooms and we could only think about that if we had been given time,” she said.

She also said there are no masks, sanitizers or even water tanks for students to wash their hands regularly with running water as the WHO has urged.



Molai said even parents will have to pay school fees for their children yet the year has already ended.

However, some schools have demonstrated vigilance in preventing the spread of Covid-19 by observing the social distancing requirement.

For example, at the Lesotho High School tuition has been divided according to different days in which students are allowed to come for classes.



Others go to classes on Mondays and Tuesdays while others attend classes on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The last group has lessons on Fridays and Saturdays.

Also, temperatures are checked at the gate where a security guard ensures that every student is wearing a mask.



There is a similar arrangement at Cenez High School, although there is no temperature checking at the gate.

Nkheli Liphoto