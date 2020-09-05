Teachers fail to get their salaries

MASERU-TEACHERS’ unions have lashed out at the government after it failed to process their salaries for August on time.

The teachers told thepost this week that they were concerned because the Ministry of Education was not treating their concerns with the seriousness they deserved.



The statement came after the Minister of Education, Ntlhoi Motsamai, made the shock announcement on Lesotho TV on Monday.

She blamed technical challenges after “the system” was down for five days”.

The teachers were due to be paid on the 25th of August but have now been told payments could be processed anytime next month.



The Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU) spokesman, Tiisetso Rasheleng, said chances are high that they would get their pay in the second week of September.



He said they are unconvinced by the minister’s explanation for the delay.

Rasheleng said they have been pushing to get the government to improve their career and salary structure, an exercise which was completed on June 30.



“Last month our salaries were also delayed on the grounds that our long cry of career and salary structure was being answered therefore (the government) needed some time to implement it,” Rasheleng said.

“Between September and December last year, we were given our career and salary structure completed in a document form.”



“But now we are told that the consultant is not done with his job yet we were given the document way back in December,” he said.

Rasheleng said they were served with a savingram last month stating that they would receive their salaries on time in August.



He said they cannot understand why the minister was now blaming “the system” for derailing their salary payments.

Rasheleng dismissed the minister’s claims of a system breakdown saying the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Education had assured them that the system had been fixed on July 20.



“We also do not understand how the consultant processing the information is based in another country,” he said.

“We have evidence that all the necessary processes have been completed.”

He said it is also not appropriate that they received a notification about salary delays on the day that they were supposed to be paid.



What also triggered a serious concern is that the minister failed to tell them when exactly they should expect their salaries.

Meanwhile, Rasheleng said they expect a conducive environment which is free of Covid- 19 when students go back to school.



He said they are expecting to sit for talks with the Ministry of Education on their readiness to reopen schools for Grades 7, 10 and 12 respectively.

“We are still expecting her to call us for another meeting,” Rasheleng said.

Nkheli Liphoto