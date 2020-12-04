Tears of joy in Semonkong

SEMONKONG-For years, ’Mapoopa Phomane endured the agony of sharing her hut-cum bedroom with her adult grandchildren of different sexes.

But the octogenarian has now received what she described as the biggest gift of her life: a beautiful new home courtesy of the First Lady.



The First Lady ’Masekoalane Majoro built the home with the help of businessman Lebona Lephema and the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

The house was officially handed over to Phomane last Friday.

“I will at least have a house to come out of when I have gone yonder,” Phomane said.



It is the custom in Lesotho to hold funerals at home and it is a disgrace for one and the immediate family members if the homestead is in shambles.

It was in the middle of winter this year when the First Lady received a request from the Wesleyan Methodist Church’s Children’s Home to help a widowed octogenarian looking after two orphaned grandchildren with mental health problems.



She immediately took a 116 kilometre-trip to Semonkong, Ha-Lesala, a two-hour’s drive meandering between mountains to investigate the church mission’s claim.

She was led to Phomane’s home, and she wept.

The supposed house was a round thatched-roofed hut built with black and red basalt.



It was so small that her single-bed occupied half of the room, the other half reserved for the fireplace where she cooked, kept kitchen utensils and for the grandchildren children to sleep.

The church mission’s children’s centre overseer, Rethabile Mahopolo, said Phomane even got injured in June as she was preparing food in the small house.



The First Lady returned to Maseru where she asked the army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, to help.

She also approached Executive Transport and Maluti Cement, two companies run by a Mosotho mogul Lebona Lephema, to lend a helping hand.



Lt Gen Letsoela sent the army’s engineers to build the house for Phomane while Maluti Cement provided the building materials.

Deputy Minister Motlatsi Sekola provided food for the soldiers.

The construction work started last month and it took two weeks to build a two-roomed house for Phomane, which the First Lady filled with furniture.

Standard Lesotho Bank pledged to provide groceries every month for the family.



Phomane delivered a heart-rending speech, sitting on a chair because she said she was tired and could not stand.

“Ever since I was born, from my parents’ home to here, I have never had a house where I could go into another room,” said Phomane.

The First Lady wept when Phomane, “despite having nothing to offer”, presented her with a sheep as a gift.



“My arms are short, I have no means, here is a little lamb ’Mè. Take it from my hand,” said the old lady to the First Lady.

The two hugged and wept.



“’Mè ’Mapoopa, we always cry when we meet. But today our tears are tears of joy. We weep because we are happy,” the First Lady said.

Phomane’s situation, it seems, will not be the last needing the First Lady’s intervention.

’Maletsunyane MP, Khutliso Mokhethi said many people were pestering him with questions on how to get the First Lady to build them houses.



Lesotho’s high unemployment rate which currently stands at 27.3 percent, makes housing unaffordable to many, according to the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa.

It is estimated that 98 711 dwellings would need to be constructed by 2025 to meet Lesotho’s demand for housing.



As is common to the region, private property developers are focused on the high-end market, leaving poor, old people such as ’Mapoopa Phomane to rely on charity for decent housing.

Caswell Tlali