Terene famo gang member shot dead

MASERU – A 47-year-old famo music gang member who defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and joined the Democratic Congress (DC) last year, Nako Motseko, was shot dead on Tuesday.

His brother-in-law, Thelejane Mothoana, who was visiting Motseko’s family after he received the news, was also attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Mothoana was admitted to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

Motseko together with ’Ntei Tšehlana defected from the ABC together with Terene gang leader, the late Rethabile Mokete popularly called Mosotho Chakela, last year.



The defection and the continued use of the name Terene irked the faction that still rallies behind the ABC led by Sarele Sello who is widely known as Lehlanya.

During a heated argument during a local radio station phone-in programme, Lehlanya said if the DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu was not careful “spilled blood will splash on him” (o tla khaphalletsoa ke mali).

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said investigations on the murder were still going on.

S/Supt Mopeli said preliminary investigations showed that Motseko gave two men a lift and while on the way, they shot him.

He said Motseko died on the spot.



Motseko had just completed campaigning for the DC when he met his death. He had been handing out T-shirts to potential party supporters.

Motseko is survived by his two wives and four children.

He had been deployed in Mokhothu’s office.

The acting leader of Terene, Ntei Tšehlana, said Motseko was close to him.

He said the people close to him are being targeted for elimination.

“These people (who have killed Motseko) actually want my head,” Tšehlana said.



He said the hit-men should come to him instead of wiping away the people who are close to him.

“What is happening is what was said by Sarele Sello, known as Lehlanya, on one radio station last month, saying blood would spill over Mokhothu,” Tšehlana said.

But Sello distanced himself from the murder when contacted for comment yesterday.



Sello said he would not comment further on the matter.

“Let him (Tšehlana) talk as he wants. He should continue talking,” he said, adding that he would “not entertain such people”.

He said he was hearing of Motseko’s death for the first time when he was approached for comment by this publication.

Sello said the police should be allowed to do their work to find who was behind the killing.

Majara Molupe